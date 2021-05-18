Macy’s stock rises on strong Q1 earnings

Macy’s (NYSE: M) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday. The department store chain reported Q1 revenue of $4.71 billion, up 56% year-over-year and above the Wall Street projection. Meanwhile, the company reported net earnings of $0.39 per share, even as the street was expecting a loss.

M shares rose 4.9% immediately following the announcement. The stock has risen 71% since the beginning of this year.

Prior performance