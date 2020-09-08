Categories Earnings
Major earnings conferences to watch this week
Slack Technologies, Oracle, Kroger and more reporting earnings this week
Key Earnings to Watch This Week
The following are the notable companies which are reporting their earnings this week.
Key Corporate Conferences to Watch This Week
The following are the notable companies which are going to participate in analyst conferences
Looking Back
The following are notable companies which have reported their earnings last week. In case if you have missed to catch up on their performance, click the respective links to skim through the transcripts to glean more insights
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
- Guess? Inc.
- MongoDB, Inc.
- Macy’s Inc.
- Cloudera, Inc.
- Rocket Companies Inc.
- Momo Inc.
- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.
- Campbell Soup Company
- Ciena Corp.
You can also head over to our YouTube channel to listen to conference calls on the go to gauge the company’s performance.
Key US Economic Events
The following are the notable economic events which would help to gauge the rebound in economy amidst the tough macros due to the COVID pandemic.
September 8:
NFIB Small Business Optimism Index – 6 AM ET
Consumer Credit – 3 PM ET
September 10:
Jobless Claims – 8:30 AM ET
PPI-Final Demand – 8:30 AM ET
EIA Petroleum Status Report – 11:00 AM ET
Fed Balance Sheet – 4:30 PM ET
September 11:
Consumer Price Index – 8:30 AM ET
Treasury Statement – 2:00 PM ET
AlphaStreet Events Calendar
AlphaStreet corporate calendar is one of the most accurate and timely in the industry, is powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) systems and is augmented by human curation. We continuously look for and update events so you can keep your research and analysis at pace with the market. For more information, reach out to us at info@alphastreet.com.
Most Popular
How at-home meals and quick-scratch cooking drove Campbell Soup (CPB) to a strong finish in FY2020
Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) ended fiscal year 2020 on a strong note with solid results in the fourth quarter. The company saw double digit growth in net sales, both on a
Cloudera (CLDR) stock plunges despite upbeat Q2 results and strong guidance
Technology sector stocks ended their recent bullish run yesterday with most of them ending in the negative territory. The shares of the cloud computing companies, including MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), Okta
Broadcom (AVGO) stock gains after Q3 results top expectations
Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2020. The company's shares made strong gains on Thursday evening soon after the announcement. The tech