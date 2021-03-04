Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) Q4 2021 earnings call

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Marvell Technology Group Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

Ashish Saran — Vice President, Investor Relations

Thank you and good afternoon everyone. Welcome to Marvell’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 earnings call. Joining me today are Matt Murphy, Marvell’s President and CEO and Jean Hu, our CFO. I would like to remind everyone that certain comments made today may include forward-looking statements, which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations.

Please review the cautionary statements and risk factors contained in our earnings press release, which we filed with the SEC today and posted on our website as well as our most recent 10-K and 10-Q filings. We do not intend to update our forward-looking statements. During our call today, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between our GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is available on our website in the Investor Relations section. With that, I’ll turn the call over to Matt for his comments on our performance. Matt?

Matt Murphy — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Ashish and good afternoon everyone. Let me start with a recap of Marvell’s highlights for fiscal year 2021. Our GAAP revenue was $2.97 billion, GAAP gross margin was 50.1%, and GAAP loss per diluted share was $0.41. On a non-GAAP basis, our gross margin was 63.3% and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.92. Our consolidated revenue grew 10% year-on-year led by our networking business which grew 22% year-on-year. Revenue growth combined with strong operating leverage from our business model enabled non-GAAP EPS to grow 39% year-on-year. I am very pleased with our outstanding performance during what has been an otherwise challenging year.

Our growth initiatives in 5G, cloud, and automotive drove results in these key end markets, which collectively more than doubled in revenue from the prior year to represent more than 25% of fiscal year 2021 revenue. We are really pleased with the performance of Avera and Aquantia, who both delivered revenue above our expectations. We successfully completed the integration of both businesses and overachieved on our synergy targets.

We also made great strides with our technology platform announcing the jump to 5-nanometer and along with it, the industry’s first 112 gig SerDes for cloud data center infrastructure. This move was a direct result of our multi-year strategic shift to focus on data infrastructure and brings our process node cadence to the cutting edge. The power of our 5-nanometer platform and the benefits it provides for customers is evident in our opportunity funnel, which has grown significantly since we adopted this new node. The activity level on 5-nanometer continues to accelerate and we have already secured multiple leading edge design wins each meaningful from a revenue perspective.

Our advanced technology is also a key enabler of our custom ASIC offering, which has continued to gain momentum, particularly in cloud. Following on from the design win we announced last quarter, activity levels continue to increase and we are now involved in advanced discussions with multiple hyperscale data center customers. Our ability to offer customization coupled with Marvell’s leading standard product IP has proven to be highly compelling to cloud customers. Given its strategic importance, let me provide some more detail on the evolution of the custom ASIC model bringing to light some of the key trends that make the opportunity so compelling.

Traditionally, the primary customer base for custom ASICs has been large system OEMs who’s core business is developing hardware to sell as a product. These customers design their own system hardware and build unique technology into the hardware itself to custom chip development to differentiate their products. They do most of the chip design directly and work with a semiconductor partner to license IP and manage the physical layout in front and back-end manufacturing. Today, in addition to these system customers, hyperscale data center operators are also designing their own silicon and I’m often asked if this trend is good or bad for Marvell.

We believe this trend is very good for us as we believe we are ideally positioned to help them solve their unique challenges. Their core business is the cloud service they provide, not the hardware itself. They are building custom hardware because they need incredibly efficient and optimized infrastructure. As a result, they are looking for a semiconductor collaboration that goes well beyond the traditional custom ASIC model and allows them to leverage IP that the silicon partner already has available.

The design is typically done in true partnership with the customer focusing on the portions proprietary to their use cases and Marvell bringing our own unique compute, security, networking, and storage IP to the table. Therefore, the end solution is a semi custom design, which represents the best of both worlds and provides a faster time to market. Because these engagements use our IP, we believe this leads to a more strategic and valuable relationship with these key customers.

In addition, compute is becoming increasingly important in this market as hyperscalers are looking to move beyond standard x86 servers and integrate custom ARM-based compute solutions into their architecture. As this trend accelerates, Marvell should be an even more important partner. Our long history in successfully developing and delivering multiple generations of highly complex multi-core ARM-based processors including server processors is unique in the industry. Marvell is emerging as an ideal partner for these customers and our recent cloud engagements involve deep engineering collaboration on all key aspects of design including chip architecture, memory density, high speed SerDes integration, advanced packaging, power optimization, and flexible processor implementation.

Now let me move on to our quarterly results and expectations. Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $798 million, $13 million above the midpoint of guidance, growing 6% sequentially and 11% year-over-year. Adjusted for the divestiture of Wi-Fi, year-on-year revenue growth was even greater at 15%. Our GAAP income per diluted share was $0.02. Our non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.29, growing 16% sequentially and 71% year-over-year. As expected, supply constraints limited our ability to fully meet the growing demand for our networking products. We also saw strong demand for our storage products, which drove the upside in revenue relative to the midpoint of our guidance.

Although these industry-wide supply shortages are now well known, I expect that they may still be a topic of particular interest during our Q&A session. So in anticipation of your questions, let me provide as much details I can for you now. You are aware, despite or perhaps more accurately due to the impact from COVID-19, demand has grown significantly across a range of semiconductor end markets as data infrastructure has become even more critical to the world’s economy.

However, the supply chain was not completely prepared for the surge in demand, it needs time to increase capacity. While we are confident that the industry will respond to these challenges, we anticipate a supply gap for at least through fiscal 2022. Lead times have extended across the board. We are seeing shortages from multi-layer complex substrates, IC packaging capacity, and fab constraints in certain technology nodes important for our products.

From our vantage point, the increase in demand we are experiencing for our 5G, cloud, and auto products appears closely tied to the long-term secular growth drivers present in these end markets. This combined with the sole source nature of most of our design wins would suggest that most of the demand we are not able to satisfy in the near-term is not perishable.

Marvell is collaborating even more closely with our customers to manage demand forecasts over an extended time horizon and our operations team is continuing to drive our suppliers to match supply appropriately to mitigate impacts and minimize disruptions. In addition, we are taking extraordinary measures including securing capacity in advance over much longer than typical time periods and we are working with customers to get their assistance in helping absorb some of the incremental costs associated with prioritizing their continuity of supply.

Let’s now discuss our two businesses in more detail. First, in our networking business, revenue during the fourth quarter was $439 million, consistent with our outlook of being flattish to the prior quarter. Year-on-year growth remained robust with revenue growing 24% compared to the fourth quarter fiscal 2020 results adjusted for the divestiture of Wi-Fi. The year-on-year growth to networking was led by our 5G and cloud businesses. In addition, revenue from our Ethernet switch and PHY portfolio grew significantly as new design wins have started to ramp.

Let me provide some color on sequential revenue movements in networking. In 5G, we delivered our sixth straight quarter of sequential revenue growth. This growth was driven by standard and semi custom product shipments to Samsung and Nokia, partially offset by a decline in 5G ASICs as deployments in China take a pause. Looking past the typical lumpy nature of individual regional roll outs, 5G infrastructure deployments are expected to continue to strengthen worldwide.

As an example, the U.S. recently concluded the first phase of the C-band spectrum auction. This was the highest-grossing spectrum auction ever held in the U.S. with gross proceeds exceeding $80 billion. A record level of interest is a clear indicator of the potential revenue opportunities carriers expect from 5G technology. Other regions around the world are also opening up spectrum for 5G services and wireless industry experts expects deployments to gather strength later this year.

We launched our Open RAN platform in December 2020 and are gaining traction in the marketplace. For example, we recently announced that we are joining the Evenstar Program and will be working with Facebook Connectivity to provide a 5G Open RAN distributed unit design. This design will be based on our leading OCTEON Fusion baseband processors and ARM-based OCTEON multi-core DPUs. The Evenstar DU design will enable a new generation of RAN suppliers to deliver high performance, cost optimized, interoperable DU products to the rapidly expanding Open RAN ecosystem.

We recently announced that Fujitsu will be using our industry-leading OCTEON Fusion baseband processors in its new 5G base stations and also plan to engage with us on Open RAN distributed unit products. They are the second 5G regional customer I referenced last quarter. In cloud networking, we benefited from strong customer demand in the fourth quarter for our SmartNIC DPUs while the cloud ASIC declined as expected. Looking forward, we expect to continue benefiting from the secular growth in cloud capex on semiconductor solutions for data processing.

Turning to our automotive business, quarterly revenues crossed into the double-digit million run rate driven by the ramp of multiple Ethernet design wins in model year 2021 vehicles. Engagements are expanding at additional large OEMs and bookings have continued to strengthen. We believe that fiscal 2022 is shaping up to be a breakout year for this business. The fourth quarter was robust for our Ethernet switch and PHY business with product ramps at multiple customers. The design wins we won over the last couple of years are now starting to ramp and we expect these will contribute higher levels of revenue as we progress into fiscal 2022.

Let me now discuss the outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 for our networking business. Reflecting strong demand despite continued supply constraints, we project revenues to grow close to 10% on a sequential basis and continued strong year-on-year growth exceeding 20%. We expect this growth to be broad-based led by our cloud DPUs, standard and semi custom 5G solutions, automotive products and Ethernet networking solutions, partially offset by softness in 5G ASICs.

Turning now to our storage business. Storage revenue for the fourth quarter was better than expected across all product lines, growing 18% sequentially to $326 million. This was a very strong quarter for our storage business with 10% year-on-year growth driven by our custom SSD controller and cloud HDD products. I’m very pleased with the tremendous progress we have made over the last few years in enabling high capacity nearline HDDs which are critical for cloud customers.

We’ve extended our long-standing relationship with Toshiba and we recently announced that our controllers and preamps are powering their new 18 terabyte cloud-scale HDDs. Toshiba’s 18 terabyte products deliver industry-leading data storage capacity by utilizing MAMR technology and advanced signal processing developed in close partnership with Marvell. The close coupling of Marvell’s read channel and preamplifier IP enables leading edge features in HDD capacity to extend Toshiba’s position in the cloud data center market.

Let me now provide some additional color on storage revenue on a sequential basis. In the fourth quarter, our custom SSD controller revenue benefited from the ongoing ramp at a Tier 1 OEM as well as the initial ramp at a major cloud customer. In HDDs, demand was strong across multiple end markets including enterprise, smart video, retail, and client and our business benefited from aggregate HDD unit TAM growth of about 10% sequentially. Our revenue from cloud HDDs also grew on strong customer demand for our products.

In our fiber channel business, demand recovered significantly from the COVID-19 impacts earlier in the year. Our operations team was able to increase supply to help our OEMs restock and deliver more product to their customers. Looking to the first quarter of fiscal 2022, we project a seasonal decline in storage controller demand. In addition, after last quarter’s inventory replenishment by customers, we expect a more than seasonal decline in fiber channel spend. As a result, after a very strong fourth quarter, we expect our storage revenue to decline in the low-teens sequentially on a percentage basis. However, we expect continued year-on-year growth of over 10% in the first quarter.

In closing, needless to say, last year was a very challenging period as we adjusted to operating in the presence of a pandemic. It was almost exactly a year ago today when shelter-in-place policies were coming into effect and we were in the midst of taking action to protect our 5,000 plus employees and an extended support team of contractors and suppliers. None of us really knew how the year would evolve or how the pandemic would impact our productivity or the demand for our products and technology.

I can now look back and applaud a strong performance by the Marvell team in the face of adversity, incredible program execution, record design win achievement, stronger customer relationships, double-digit revenue growth, and significant margin expansion. I’m very proud of our employees and I would like to thank them for their collective efforts in positioning Marvell to emerge even stronger from the pandemic.

We ended fiscal 2021 on a strong note and we are kicking off fiscal 2022 with solid growth expectations guiding revenue at the midpoint for the first quarter to grow 15% year-on-year despite ongoing supply challenges. We expect strong year-on-year growth from both our networking and storage businesses in the first quarter. Non-GAAP EPS at the midpoint for the first quarter is now is projected to grow by 50% year-on-year demonstrating the operating leverage in our business model.

In fiscal 2022, we expect revenue growth from custom SSD controllers, preamplifiers, automotive Ethernet, and enterprise networking in addition to our expanding 5G and cloud businesses, which are still early in their growth cycles. Our team is also focused on closing key design wins from the large funnel of 5-nanometer and cloud engagements I discussed earlier.

We are getting closer to completing the Inphi transaction and as part of integration planning, we recently concluded a series of joint strategic planning sessions. The conclusion of these meetings, our teams walked away more excited than ever about the depth of technology and the level of talent across the combined company. The addition of Inphi broadens the opportunity set for the combined company and this will be a key factor in setting future investment priorities. As a reminder, the closing of the Inphi transaction remains subject to obtaining shareholder and regulatory approvals and satisfying other closing conditions. With that, I’ll turn the call over to Jean for more details on our recent results and outlook.

Jean Hu — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Mike and good afternoon everyone. I’ll start with a review of our financial results for the fourth quarter and then provide our current outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Revenue in the fourth quarter was $798 million, $13 million above middle point of our guidance. Networking represented 55% of our revenue and storage contributing 41%. Revenue from other accounted for the 4% of our revenue. GAAP gross margin was the 52.8%.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 63.9% of revenue, both consistent with our guidance. GAAP operating expenses were $423 million and include the cost of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, legal settlements, and acquisition and divestiture-related costs. Non-GAAP operating expense were $283 million, just above middle point due to slightly higher project costs. GAAP operating loss was $2 million, non-GAAP operating profit was $226 million or 28.4% of revenue. For the fourth quarter, GAAP income per diluted share was $0.02. Non-GAAP income per diluted share was $0.29.

Now turning to our balance sheet. During the quarter, cash flow from operations was $158 million. We returned $40 million to shareholders through dividend payments. During the quarter, we paid down $150 million of our term loan and exit the quarter with $748 million in cash and cash equivalents and a total debt outstanding of $1.2 billion. Our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio was a 0.5 times on a trailing 12 month basis. We have temporarily suspended our share repurchase program due to the pending acquisition of Inphi.

For the full fiscal year of 2021, we returned a total of $186 million to shareholders through $161 million in dividends and $25 million in share repurchases. In addition, we paid down $250 million of our term loan. During fiscal 2021, we also generated strong cash flow from operations of $817 million.

Turning to our guidance. For the first quarter of fiscal 2022, we are forecasting revenue to be in the range of $800 million plus or minus the 5%. We expect our GAAP gross margin will be approximately 52.5%. We project our non-GAAP gross margin will be approximately 63.5%. We project our GAAP operating expense to be approximately $391 million. We anticipate our non-GAAP operating expenses to be approximately $300 million. We expect our non-GAAP tax rate of 5%. We expect our basic weighted average share outstanding will be 677 million and our diluted weighted average share outstanding will be 690 million. As a result, we anticipate GAAP earnings per share in the range of a loss of $0.05 per share on the low-end to an income of $0.05 per diluted share on the high-end. We expect non-GAAP income per diluted this year in the range of $0.23 to $0.31.

Finally two housekeeping points. As a reminder, our GAAP EPS is calculated using basic weighted average shares outstanding when there is a GAAP net loss and are calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding when there is the GAAP net income. Non-GAAP EPS is calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding. In terms of expenses, you should expect us to continue to invest in our long-term growth with disciplined resource allocation. We expect our operating expense growth to be well below our revenue growth. Our opex increase year-over-year will be primarily due to employee merit increase and the normal inflation items such as the EPA2 [Phonetic].

Our outlook for operating expense in the first quarter reflect the seasonal increase in payroll taxes. This seasonal effect is expected to dissipate in the second quarter offset by a partial quarter of merit increase. The full impact from merit increase will be present in the third quarter. By the time we exit the fiscal year, we estimate our non-GAAP operating expense in the fourth quarter will increase in the range of 3% to 4% on a year-over-year basis. Operator, please open the line and announce Q&A questions. Thank you.

