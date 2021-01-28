Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance, LATEST
Mastercard (MA) Q4 earnings key stats: Infographic
Mastercard (NYSE: MA) posted fourth-quarter financial before the opening bell on Thursday.
Revenue showed a decline of 6% at $4.1 billion compared to previous year
The net income for the fourth quarter was recorded at $1.8 billion compared to $2.1 billion of the previous year.
The earnings per share was $1.78 vs $2.07 of previous year.
Most Popular
Key highlights from JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Q4 2020 earnings results
JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today. Total operating revenues fell 67% year-over-year to $661 million, negatively impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Infographic: American Airlines (AAL) slips to Q4 loss as revenues plunge
Aviation company American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported a net loss for the fourth quarter, as faltering passenger traffic and service disruptions continued to impact sales. The results, however,
AT&T reports a 2% drop in revenue in Q4
AT&T (NYSE: T) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The telecommunications giant reported fourth-quarter revenue of $45.7 billion, down 2% year-over-year, but above the