Mattel (MAT) Earnings: 4Q22 Key Numbers

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) reported net sales of $1.40 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, which were down 22% year-over-year on a reported basis, and down 19% on a constant currency basis.

Net income was $16.1 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to $225.8 million, or $0.63 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.18.

For the full year of 2023, the company expects adjusted EPS to range between $1.10-1.20.