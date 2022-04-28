Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer
McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Q1 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Consolidated revenues increased 11% year-over-year to $5.6 billion.
Net income dropped 28% to $1.1 billion, or $1.48 per share. Adjusted EPS rose 19% to $2.28.
Global comparable sales increased nearly 12%.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
MA Earnings: Mastercard Q1 2022 profit, revenue beat estimates
Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) reported higher earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2022. The results also exceeded analysts' estimates. The credit card giant's stock traded higher early Thursday
TWTR Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Twitter’s Q1 2022 financial results
Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 16% year-over-year to $1.20 billion. Net income was $513 million, or $0.61 per share, compared to
Infographic: Highlights of PayPal’s (PYPL) Q1 2022 earnings report
Payment solutions firm PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported higher earnings for the first quarter of 2022. Net revenues rose 17% year-over-year to $6.5 billion in the first quarter amid