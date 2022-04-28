Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Q1 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Consolidated revenues increased 11% year-over-year to $5.6 billion.

Net income dropped 28% to $1.1 billion, or $1.48 per share. Adjusted EPS rose 19% to $2.28.

Global comparable sales increased nearly 12%.

Prior performance

McDonald’s Q4 2021 earnings infographic

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

MA Earnings: Mastercard Q1 2022 profit, revenue beat estimates

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) reported higher earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2022. The results also exceeded analysts' estimates. The credit card giant's stock traded higher early Thursday

TWTR Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Twitter’s Q1 2022 financial results

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 16% year-over-year to $1.20 billion. Net income was $513 million, or $0.61 per share, compared to

Infographic: Highlights of PayPal’s (PYPL) Q1 2022 earnings report

Payment solutions firm PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported higher earnings for the first quarter of 2022. Net revenues rose 17% year-over-year to $6.5 billion in the first quarter amid

Tags

Hotels & RestaurantsMost Read

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top