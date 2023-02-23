Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail, Technology
Key highlights from Alibaba Group’s (BABA) December quarter 2022 earnings results
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported its December quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $36 billion.
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was $6.7 billion. Adjusted net income was $7.2 billion, up 12% year-over-year.
Diluted earnings per ADS was $2.60. Adjusted earnings per ADS was $2.79, up 14% year-over-year.
During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, Alibaba repurchased 45.4 million ADSs for approx. $3.3 billion under its share repurchase program.
Prior performance
