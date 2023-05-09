Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, LATEST

MCHP Earnings: Microchip Technology Q4 2023 sales and profit increase

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) has announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023, reporting a 21% growth in net sales.

Net income for the fourth quarter increased to $604 million, or $1.09 per share from $437.9 million, or $0.77 per share in the corresponding period of last year. Adjusted earnings, excluding special items, climbed 21% annually to $1.64 per share.

At $2.23 billion, fourth-quarter net sales were up 21% year-over-year. The company declared a record quarterly cash dividend of 38.3 cents per share, up 38.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Prior Performance

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stocks you may like:

Apple (AAPL) Stock

Microsoft (MSFT) Stock

Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Most Popular

PYPL Earnings: Everything you need to know about PayPal’s Q1 2023 results

Payment solutions firm PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023, reporting higher earnings and revenues. First-quarter revenues rose 9% year-over-year to $7.04 billion

Here are a few points to keep in mind if you have an eye on Shopify (SHOP)

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) were up over 3% on Monday. The stock has jumped 85% year-to-date. Last week, the company delivered better-than-expected results for the first quarter of

TSN Earnings: All you need to know about Tyson Foods’ Q2 2023 earnings results

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) reported its second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Sales of $13.1 billion remained flat compared to the same period last year and fell below expectations of

Tags

Hardwaresemiconductors

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top