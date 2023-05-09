Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, LATEST
MCHP Earnings: Microchip Technology Q4 2023 sales and profit increase
Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) has announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023, reporting a 21% growth in net sales.
Net income for the fourth quarter increased to $604 million, or $1.09 per share from $437.9 million, or $0.77 per share in the corresponding period of last year. Adjusted earnings, excluding special items, climbed 21% annually to $1.64 per share.
At $2.23 billion, fourth-quarter net sales were up 21% year-over-year. The company declared a record quarterly cash dividend of 38.3 cents per share, up 38.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
PYPL Earnings: Everything you need to know about PayPal’s Q1 2023 results
Payment solutions firm PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023, reporting higher earnings and revenues. First-quarter revenues rose 9% year-over-year to $7.04 billion
Here are a few points to keep in mind if you have an eye on Shopify (SHOP)
Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) were up over 3% on Monday. The stock has jumped 85% year-to-date. Last week, the company delivered better-than-expected results for the first quarter of
TSN Earnings: All you need to know about Tyson Foods’ Q2 2023 earnings results
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) reported its second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Sales of $13.1 billion remained flat compared to the same period last year and fell below expectations of