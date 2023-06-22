Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

ACN Earnings: All you need to know about Accenture’s Q3 2023 earnings results

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Revenues were $16.56 billion, up 3% in US dollars and 5% in local currency compared to the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Accenture plc was $2 billion, or $3.15 per share, compared to $1.78 billion, or $2.79 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 14% to $3.19.

Earnings beat expectations while revenue came in line.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the company expects revenues to range between $15.75-16.35 billion.

