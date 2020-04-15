The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) Wednesday reported a sharp fall in first-quarter earnings even as revenues declined modestly. The asset management segment was hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak, which impacted the outcome. While revenues exceeded the market’s prediction, earnings missed.

During the three-month period, net revenues dropped 1% from last year to $8.74 billion. Consequently, earnings fell sharply to $1.12 billion or $3.11 per share. Shares of Goldman Sachs closed the last trading session lower and continued to lose during Wednesday’s pre-market session.