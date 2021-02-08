Categories Earnings Calls, Health Care

Merck & Co Inc (MRK) Q4 2020 Earnings Call

Merck & Co Inc  (NYSE: MRK) Q4 2020 earnings call dated Feb. 04, 2021

Corporate Participants:

Peter Dannenbaum — Vice President, Investor Relations

Kenneth C. Frazier — Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Robert M. Davis — Executive Vice President, Global Services, and Chief Financial Officer

Dean Y. Li — Executive Vice President and President, Merck Research Laboratories

Michael T. Nally — Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

Analysts:

Seamus Fernandez — Guggenheim Partners — Analyst

Andrew Baum — Citi — Analyst

Terence Flynn — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Chris Schott — JPMorgan — Analyst

Louise Chen — Cantor — Analyst

David Risinger — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Daina Graybosch — SVB Leerink — Analyst

Umer Raffat — Evercore ISI — Analyst

Steve Scala — Cowen — Analyst

Navin Jacob — UBS — Analyst

Gregg Gilbert — Truist — Analyst

Mara Goldstein — Mizuho — Analyst

_________
To read the full earnings call transcript, click here

Upcoming events

Mon 08

BLD Boral Ltd Q2 2021 Earnings Call

Feb 8, 2021
Tue 09

RAND RANDSTAD NV Q4 2020 Earnings Call

Feb 9, 2021
Tue 09

CEC CECONOMY AG ST O.N. Q1 2021 Earnings Call

Feb 9, 2021

View More…

Most Popular

Earnings calendar for the week of February 8

With fresh hopes of economic recovery emerging after the Senate moved closer to passing the $1.9 trillion stimulus package, stock futures are probably headed for one of their best phases.

Strong pipeline, M&A synergies to keep Bristol Myers on growth path

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) is thriving on its multi-pronged growth plan, based on strategic acquisitions and the promising pipeline. Recently, the pharma giant jumped on the COVID vaccine

Three main points to note from Snap’s (SNAP) latest earnings announcement

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) gained 9% in afternoon hours on Friday. The stock has jumped over 272% in the last 12 months. A day ago, the company reported

Listen On

Tags

Healthcare Services

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top