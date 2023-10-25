META Earnings: All you need to know about Meta Platforms’ Q3 2023 earnings results

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Revenue increased 23% year-over-year to $34.1 billion. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased 21%.

Net income more than doubled to $11.5 billion, or $4.39 per share, from last year.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations.

Monthly active users rose 3% to 3.05 billion while daily active users grew 5% to 2.09 billion versus last year.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the company expects total revenue of $36.5-40.0 billion.

The stock gained over 3% in aftermarket hours on Wednesday.

Prior performance