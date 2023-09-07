Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
DocuSign (DOCU) reports Q2 2024 results. Here’s all you need to know
DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) on Thursday reported financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The eSignature service provider also issued guidance for the third quarter and fiscal 2024.
The company generated total revenues of $687.7 million in the July quarter, compared to $622.2 million in the same period of last year. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.72 per share in Q2, vs. $0.44 per share in the year-ago quarter. Second-quarter net profit was $7.4 million or $0.04 per share, compared to a loss of $45.1 million or $0.22 per share in the corresponding period of 2023.
Subscription revenue increased 11% year-over-year during the three-month period, while professional service revenue moved up 8%.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Earnings: A snapshot of GameStop’s Q2 2023 report
Video game company GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) on Wednesday reported a narrower net loss for the second quarter of 2023. The company posted a net loss of $2.8 million or
Starbucks (SBUX): A glimpse into the performance of its two key markets
Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) were down over 1% on Wednesday. The stock has dropped 4% over the past one month. The coffee chain saw sales and profits increase
Main takeaways from Broadcom’s (AVGO) Q3 2023 earnings report
Semiconductor company Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) has been resilient to the recent tech downturn to a large extent, amid stable demand for its products and services despite careful enterprise spending