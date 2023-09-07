DocuSign (DOCU) reports Q2 2024 results. Here’s all you need to know

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) on Thursday reported financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The eSignature service provider also issued guidance for the third quarter and fiscal 2024.

The company generated total revenues of $687.7 million in the July quarter, compared to $622.2 million in the same period of last year. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.72 per share in Q2, vs. $0.44 per share in the year-ago quarter. Second-quarter net profit was $7.4 million or $0.04 per share, compared to a loss of $45.1 million or $0.22 per share in the corresponding period of 2023.

Subscription revenue increased 11% year-over-year during the three-month period, while professional service revenue moved up 8%.

