DocuSign (DOCU) reports Q2 2024 results. Here’s all you need to know

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) on Thursday reported financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The eSignature service provider also issued guidance for the third quarter and fiscal 2024.

DocuSign Q2 2024 earnings infographic

The company generated total revenues of $687.7 million in the July quarter, compared to $622.2 million in the same period of last year. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.72 per share in Q2, vs. $0.44 per share in the year-ago quarter. Second-quarter net profit was $7.4 million or $0.04 per share, compared to a loss of $45.1 million or $0.22 per share in the corresponding period of 2023.

Subscription revenue increased 11% year-over-year during the three-month period, while professional service revenue moved up 8%.

