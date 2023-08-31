Dollar General (DG) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 3.9% to $9.8 billion compared to the same period last year. Same-store sales decreased 0.1%.

Net income was $468.8 million, down 30.9% from last year. EPS fell 28.5% year-over-year to $2.13.

The company missed expectations on both revenue and earnings and lowered its guidance for the full year, causing the stock to plunge over 14% in premarket hours on Thursday.

For FY2023, net sales are expected to grow 1.3-3.3% YoY. Same-store sales growth is expected to range between a decline of 1% to a growth of 1%. EPS is expected to range between $7.10-8.30.

