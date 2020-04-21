Infographic: Comerica Q1 2020 Earnings Results

Comerica (NYSE: CMA) reported first quarter 2020 earnings results today. The company reported a net loss of $65 million, or $0.46 per share, compared to a net income of $339 million, or $2.11 per share, last year.

Net interest income decreased $31 million to $513 million, reflecting the net impact of lower interest rates including deposit pricing and, to a lesser extent, lower average loan balances and one less day in the quarter.

Non-interest income dropped $29 million to $237 million, reflecting decreases of $8 million in commercial lending fees, $4 million in customer derivative income and $3 million in card fees.