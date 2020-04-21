Infographic: Comerica Q1 2020 Earnings Results

Comerica (NYSE: CMA) reported first quarter 2020 earnings results today. The company reported a net loss of $65 million, or $0.46 per share, compared to a net income of $339 million, or $2.11 per share, last year.
Net interest income decreased $31 million to $513 million, reflecting the net impact of lower interest rates including deposit pricing and, to a lesser extent, lower average loan balances and one less day in the quarter.
Non-interest income dropped $29 million to $237 million, reflecting decreases of $8 million in commercial lending fees, $4 million in customer derivative income and $3 million in card fees.
Most Popular
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Q1 2020 earnings preview: Looking for more clarity on the COVID-19 damage
Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is slated to report first quarter 2020 earnings results on Wednesday, April 22, before the market opens. Analysts are predicting a loss of $0.74
Schlumberger (SLB) looks to beat oil crisis, market turmoil by tweaking capital allocation
Oilfield services company Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) suffered a double whammy in the early months of the fiscal year, losing significant market value after being battered by the coronavirus-related disruptions
JB Hunt (JBHT) analysis: The bumpy ride won’t kill
The COVID-19 outbreak has thrown economies into a recession, and the logistics industry is one that does not enjoy the luxury of sustaining while working from home. It has seen