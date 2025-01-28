JBLU Earnings: JetBlue Airways reports net loss for Q4 2024; revenue drops

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024, reporting a net loss amid a year-over-year decline in revenues.

The company reported a net loss of $44 million or $0.13 per share for the December quarter, compared to a loss of $104 million or $0.31 per share in the same period of 2023. On an adjusted basis, loss per share was $0.21, compared to a loss of $0.19 per share last year.

At $2.28 billion, fourth-quarter revenue was down 2% year-over-year, reflecting a decrease in passenger revenues. During the quarter, capacity decreased 5.1%.

“Looking ahead to 2025, we are laser-focused on executing JetForward and building on the momentum from 2024. While this year will not come without its challenges, our strategy is in place to tackle those obstacles head-on,” said Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s CEO.

Prior Performance