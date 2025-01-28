Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
JBLU Earnings: JetBlue Airways reports net loss for Q4 2024; revenue drops
JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024, reporting a net loss amid a year-over-year decline in revenues.
The company reported a net loss of $44 million or $0.13 per share for the December quarter, compared to a loss of $104 million or $0.31 per share in the same period of 2023. On an adjusted basis, loss per share was $0.21, compared to a loss of $0.19 per share last year.
At $2.28 billion, fourth-quarter revenue was down 2% year-over-year, reflecting a decrease in passenger revenues. During the quarter, capacity decreased 5.1%.
“Looking ahead to 2025, we are laser-focused on executing JetForward and building on the momentum from 2024. While this year will not come without its challenges, our strategy is in place to tackle those obstacles head-on,” said Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s CEO.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key metrics from Kimberly-Clark’s (KMB) Q4 2024 earnings results
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Sales were $4.9 billion, down 0.8% from the same period last year. Organic sales were up 2.3%. Net income
LMT Earnings: Highlights of Lockheed Martin’s Q4 2024 financial results
Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Tuesday reported a sharp decline in net profit for the fourth quarter of 2024 when its sales remained broadly unchanged year-over-year. The aerospace company reported
General Motors (GM) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
General Motors (NYSE: GM) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenue increased 11% year-over-year to $47.7 billion. Net loss attributable to stockholders was $2.96 billion, or $1.64 per