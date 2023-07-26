Categories LATEST
Meta Platforms Q2 2023 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) is set to publish earnings results for the second quarter of 2023 today at 4:05 PM ET. The Street will be following the event for updates on the social media’s giant’s advertising business, its AI initiatives and the rollout of Threads.
Listen to Meta's Q2 2023 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
Analysts are predicting earnings of $2.63 per share on revenue of $28.1 billion for Meta in Q2 2023. This compares to earnings of $2.46 per share on revenue of $28.8 billion in the year-ago period.
In the first quarter of 2023, Meta’s revenue increased 3% to $28.6 billion while EPS fell 19% to $2.20 year-over-year. Advertising revenue grew 4% to $28.1 billion.
