Meta Platforms Q2 2023 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) is set to publish earnings results for the second quarter of 2023 today at 4:05 PM ET. The Street will be following the event for updates on the social media’s giant’s advertising business, its AI initiatives and the rollout of Threads.

Analysts are predicting earnings of $2.63 per share on revenue of $28.1 billion for Meta in Q2 2023. This compares to earnings of $2.46 per share on revenue of $28.8 billion in the year-ago period.

In the first quarter of 2023, Meta’s revenue increased 3% to $28.6 billion while EPS fell 19% to $2.20 year-over-year. Advertising revenue grew 4% to $28.1 billion.