Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, LATEST, Technology

Infographic: Highlights of Microchip Technology (MCHP) Q4 earnings report

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) reported stronger-than expected earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020. The stock gained soon after the announcement but slipped into the negative territory later.

Microchip Technology Q4 2020 earnings infogaphic

Adjusted earnings dropped to $1.46 per share in the fourth quarter from $1.48 per share a year earlier and exceeded the market’s forecast. Net income declined to $100 million or $0.39 per share from $174.7 million or $0.70 per share a year earlier.

The company reported net sales of $1.33 billion for the three-month period, which is unchanged from the prior-year period. The results also exceeded Wall Street’s prediction.

Shares of Microchip Technology closed Thursday’s trading session higher but dropped during the extended session. The stock, which is trading at the levels seen a year ago, dropped 21% since the beginning of the year.

Microchip Technology Q3 2020 AlphaGraph

Microchip Technology Q2 2020 AlphaGraph
Also Read:  G20 truce does not guarantee long-term growth prospects for chipmakers

Most Popular

A visual dashboard of Twilio’s (TWLO) Q1 2020 earnings results

Shares of Twilio (NASDAQ: TWLO) jumped more than 15% in the after-market session after reporting stellar first quarter 2020 results. The cloud communications platform reported a non-GAAP net income of

Shopify (SHOP) set to cash in on Covid-driven uptick in e-commerce adoption

This earnings season, the market witnessed the unique trend of internet-based service providers performing far better than their non-tech counterparts, which can be linked to the shutdown caused by coronavirus.

Will CARES-sing be enough for American Airlines to prevent the rough landing?

Following a free fall of air traffic of approximately 95% in the aftermath of COVID-19 crisis, the aviation sector, which directly employs 750,000 people in the US, needed an anchor

Tags

IT servicesTechnology

Related Articles

Top