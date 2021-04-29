Infographic: Highlights of Gilead Sciences (GILD) Q4 earnings report

Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) reported its first-quarter 2021 earnings today after the closing bell.

The revenue increased by 16% to $6.4 billion compared to previous year.

The net income was $1.72 billion or $1.37 per share compared to $1.55 billion or $1.22 per share of the same quarter in the previous year.

The adjusted earnings per share was $2.08 compared to $1.68 of the previous year.