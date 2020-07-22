Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Microsoft’s (MSFT) Q4 FY20 earnings in a nutshell
Azure revenue growth declined to 47% in Q4 from the 59% growth registered in the third quarter of 2020
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported fourth quarter fiscal 2020 EPS of $1.46. Revenue grew 13% to $38 billion, which bettered the consensus estimates. Shares of the tech giant fell about 3% in the after-hours trading session.
“The last five months have made it clear that tech intensity is the key to business resilience. Organizations that build their own digital capability will recover faster and emerge from this crisis stronger,” said CEO Satya Nadella.
