Microsoft’s (MSFT) Q4 FY20 earnings in a nutshell

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported fourth quarter fiscal 2020 EPS of $1.46. Revenue grew 13% to $38 billion, which bettered the consensus estimates. Shares of the tech giant fell about 3% in the after-hours trading session.

Azure revenue growth declined to 47% in Q4 from the 59% growth registered in the third quarter of 2020.

“The last five months have made it clear that tech intensity is the key to business resilience. Organizations that build their own digital capability will recover faster and emerge from this crisis stronger,” said CEO Satya Nadella.

Looking forward to listening to management/analysts‘ comments on quarterly results? Stay tuned here for Microsoft Q4 2020 earnings call transcript