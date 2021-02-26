Categories Earnings Calls, Other Industries

Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Q4 2020 Earnings Call

Molson Coors Brewing Co  (NYSE: TAP) Q4 2020 earnings call dated Feb. 11, 2021

Corporate Participants:

Greg Tierney — Vice President of FP&A and Investor Relations

Gavin Hattersley — President and Chief Executive Officer

Tracey Joubert — Chief Financial Officer

Analysts:

Kojo Achiampong — J.P. Morgan — Analyst

Kevin Grundy — Jefferies — Analyst

Kaumil Gajrawala — Credit Suisse — Analyst

Sean King — UBS — Analyst

Chris Carey — Wells Fargo — Analyst

Bonnie Herzog — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Rob Ottenstein — Evercore ISI — Analyst

Bryan Spillane — Bank of America — Analyst

Laurent Grandet — Guggenheim — Analyst

Steve Powers — Deutsche Bank — Analyst

Lauren Lieberman — Barclays — Analyst

_________

To read the full earnings call transcript, click here

 

Most Popular

Key highlights from Autodesk (ADSK) Q4 2021 earnings results

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today reported its fourth quarter financial results for the period ended January 31, 2021. Net income for the fourth quarter was $911.3 million, or $4.10 per

Infographic: Beyond Meat (BYND) reports wider Q4 loss; Revenue up 4%

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), a specialist in plant-based meat substitutes, Thursday reported a wider loss for the fourth quarter, despite an increase in revenues. The numbers also missed the consensus

Virgin Galactic stock tanks on delayed test flight

Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular market hours on Thursday. The space tourism company reported zero revenue in the fourth quarter, compared to $529,000

Listen On

Tags

Beverages-Brewers

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top