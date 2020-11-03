Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) Q3 2020 earnings call



Presentation:

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Mondelez International Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s call is scheduled to last about an hour, including remarks by Mondelez management and the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I’d now like to hand the call over to Mr. Shep Dunlap, Vice President, Investor Relations for Mondelez. Please go ahead, sir.

Shep Dunlap — Investor Relations

Good afternoon, and thanks for joining us. With me today are Dirk Van de Put, our Chairman and CEO; and Luca Zaramella, our CFO. Earlier today, we sent out our press release and presentation slides, which are available on our website mondelezinternational.com/investors. During this call, we’ll make forward-looking statements about the company’s performance. These statements are based on how we see things today. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the cautionary statements and risk factors contained in our 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filings for more details on our forward-looking statements.

As we discuss our results today, unless noted as reported, we’ll be referencing our non-GAAP financial measures, which adjust for certain items included in our GAAP results. In addition, we provide our year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis unless otherwise noted. You can find the comparable GAAP measures and GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations within our earnings release and at the back of our slide presentation. In today’s call, Dirk will provide a business update, and then Luca will take you through the financials and our outlook. We will close with Q&A.

With that, I’ll now turn the call over to Dirk.

Dirk Van De Put — Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Shep, and good afternoon. We are very encouraged by our performance in the third quarter. Our execution was strong. We continue to accelerate our strategic initiatives, and all of our regions were in growth. Our teams have been resilient and focused, and we continued to prioritize safety during Q3, as we will for the remainder of the year. We continued to manage successfully through uncertainty and COVID-related challenges. And as a consequence, we are outperforming our categories, continuing to gain significant market share. While our category outperformance is in most markets around the world, there are very diverging markets and category situations, depending on how they are affected by COVID dynamics.

Our largest categories, biscuits and chocolate, continue to perform well. Gum is still under significant pressure due to changes in consumer mobility and habits. And Candy, while initially under pressure, also improved. Meals and powdered beverages continue to do well. Demand remains elevated in developed markets and we saw sequential improvement in emerging markets. In developed markets where more of our business is in the grocery channel and our Gum business is also smaller, we continued with good momentum. In emerging markets, the majority of our markets grew in Q3, including key markets such as India, China, Brazil and Russia. But conditions do vary, and some markets are still challenged, particularly where our portfolio skews towards Gum & Candy or where our sales are mostly in the traditional trade which is mainly in Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Our long-term growth strategy remains unchanged, but during this crisis we have accelerated certain initiatives in order to emerge stronger and build further on our advantaged position. First, we are simplifying our business in order to facilitate more growth and reduce costs. Examples of this would be SKU reduction and innovation streamlining. Second, we are accelerating a number of growth initiatives in order to maintain our momentum and build on our share gains. For instance, in H2 we are increasing investment in our brands and commercial capabilities. We’ve also focused more on the momentum in e-commerce and the grocery channel. Third, in order to offset some of the extra COVID-related costs, we have advantaged — or advanced a number of strategic cost-reduction initiatives. We’re also prioritizing stronger between capex projects.

And fourth we are rolling out changes in our way of working and optimizing our organization structures while strengthening some new, more required capabilities. Switching now to slide 5, Q3 was a strong quarter across all key metrics. We delivered organic net revenue growth of 4.4%. We are holding or gaining share in over 80% of our revenue base. We had good momentum on share coming into the pandemic, and I’m satisfied that we have sustained share gains beyond the initial phase of the crisis. This demonstrates the strength of our brands and our supply chain. Our gross profit dollars grew strongly at 6% despite the incremental COVID-related costs. And operating income grew strongly at 10.5% despite the significant increase in our brand investments.

And last, we continued to improve free cash flow generation, delivering $1.7 billion year-to-date, up $0.5 billion versus the same period last year. I’m now on slide 6. As stated, we continue to believe that our growth strategy is the right one for this environment. Not only do we believe that our strategy is the right one, we have the ambition to emerge from this crisis even stronger than we were before. To do so, we are accelerating certain areas of investment and other initiatives within the current strategy in light of the current dynamics. Let me highlight a few of these areas where we are making strong progress. We are stepping up working media investments behind our brands in the second half of this year. This is possible because we decreased our investments during the second quarter when, because of all the issues arising when this crisis just started, it did not make sense to invest.

We are seeing good results from these increasing investments. For example, as one proof point, our market share momentum continued in Q3. Also, our ROI on these investments has increased significantly. We now rank in the top tier in our industry. And interesting to note is that we are skewing our spend to digital even more. For the first time this year, we will be spending more on digital than on TV. Another area of great progress is brand equity increases. Our marketing teams have successfully adapted our brand communication to the circumstances. Some of it is focused on purpose and human connections, others on staying playful while staying at home, or some others are about reinforcing hygiene practices. As a consequence, our brands are forging stronger connections with our consumers, really connecting through their purpose.

In another area, we are on track to be 75% through our SKU reduction exercise by year-end. Our teams are focused on ensuring we don’t lose shelf space or incur too much waste while increasing sales, reducing inventory and increasing line efficiency. I do want to reiterate that while 25% SKU reduction sounds like a big number, this represents a very small percentage of our revenue. A fourth highlight is that we have successfully implemented cost mitigation programs that we expect to fully offset the COVID-related costs we incur in the second half of the year. While this helps to deliver an on-algorithm year this year, it also supports our plan to continue to increase our investment in brands and capabilities again next year while continuing to deliver against our financial algorithm.

As it relates to our new ways of working, the company is functioning very well in this new reality, with most of our office associates working from home for the foreseeable future. We’ve also optimized our organization, shifting people to where we need them most, like e-commerce, digital, or RGM. Switching to slide 7, while the COVID crisis has been all absorbing, we are continuing to progress, even enhance, our ESG agenda. In this quarter, three areas got particular attention. First of all, we are focused on and making progress against the enhanced diversity and inclusion commitments we made in September. I am particularly pleased with our recent appointment of a new Global Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Robert Perkins.

Robert will help us increase minority representation in our business and advise me, my team and the broader company on how to take further action to drive an even more inclusive culture at Mondelez. As it relates to sustainability, we are continuing to invest in creating a more sustainable supply chain for cocoa. We just unveiled the new global cocoa technical center in Indonesia, which will support sustainable cocoa farming practices and drive positive change for farmers and communities. And finally, we are developing the sustainable futures investment program to amplify our impact in sustainability areas. Its role is to invest in innovative sustainability and social impact solutions, mainly in our palm and cocoa growing communities. With these actions, even more so than before, we are living our purpose to empower people to snack right.

With that, I’ll hand it over to Luca.

Luca Zaramella — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Dirk, and good afternoon, everyone. Our first quarter performance was strong in terms of revenue growth, share gains, profitability and cash flow. As we exited Q2, we’ve already seen signs of improvement in both business units that had been heavily affected by lockdowns and traditional trade closures and we were expecting a good quarter with a combination of sustained consumption trends in developed markets but also return to growth of our emerging markets. Across Q3, we delivered growth of plus 4.4%. Our developed markets delivered a strong organic increase of plus 3.8%, while emerging markets returned to more normal levels, delivering plus 5.3%. To provide more color, in developed markets as far as North America goes, we continue to see elevated consumption versus pre-COVID levels, albeit at lower rates than in Q1 or Q2.

And for Europe, too, we saw strong mass retail demand across all our key markets. In emerging markets, we saw good growth in 80% of the business units revenue base including in large businesses like India, China, Russia and Brazil as operation restrictions eased, enabling better mobility and access to traditional trade. Although the situation is better in the vast majority of our emerging markets, we expect some COVID restrictions and challenging economic circumstances to continue in part of Latin America and Middle East, Africa and impacting disproportionately our Gum & Candy categories. Growth this quarter included impacts of trade restocking as demand spiked in North America and European retailers as well as traditional trade closures in emerging markets, resulting in trade inventories below normal levels as we exited Q2.

This contributed approximately one point of growth. Turning to slide 10, Q3 revenue growth was driven by solid volume and pricing. Mix was unfavorable due to lower world travel retail and Gum revenues. As mentioned, growth includes approximately one point of pipeline refill. In terms of categories, Biscuits continued to experience strong demand with growth at nearly 8% driven by North America, EMEA and EU, with oil a key contributor and an important driver of our share gains in the categories. Chocolate returned to growth at more than 5%. This was aided in part by large chocolate businesses such as India and Brazil returning to robust growth, not overall. All key markets like the UK, Germany, Russia, Australia, France and Nordics did have a very good quarter. These results also include nearly 2.5 points of headwind related to world travel retail.

Overall, category is doing well and on top we are gaining share. Gum & Candy declined double-digit, primarily driven by Gum which improved from Q2 lows but it is facing significant headwinds from social distancing and less out-of-home activity and this particularly affected in some emerging markets like Mexico and Western Andean. Turning to slide 11, I wanted to spend a moment on e-commerce as this channel has clearly taken on more importance. E-commerce revenue grew 78% on a reported basis in Q3 and represents 5% of our revenue base. In our top four market we grew triple digits in the U.S., close to triple digits in the U.K. and double digits in China and France. In some of those markets, our e-commerce share is greater than our offline share while in others we had more headroom.

We see multiple instances of significant e-commerce share gains this year such as, Yes [Phonetic] Biscuit and UK chocolate. Importantly, we believe e-commerce is driving incrementality as we look to meet and generate additional demand. This is also additive to our bottom line with profitability comparable to our offline business. Basing on our existing trends, we are making substantial investments to take this business to the next level. This includes our increased investment in more digital working media, data-driven engagements and improved online shopping site. Ensuring we have the right packs and the right price, we did packs and bundles and testing new platforms to explore incremental opportunities. We needed to be [Indecipherable] to consumers.

Turning to capital and share highlights on page 12. Our efforts to drive meaningful and sustained share gains is succeeding as strong execution of our teams, trusted global and local brands and investments in more working media with competitive ROIs are continuing to yield very good results. We have had or gained share in 80% of our revenue base on a year-to-date basis. What we’ve shown on this slide is rounded to the nearest 5% but we were down 3% when compared to the last quarter as biscuit ticked down slightly. Biscuits and chocolate were the big drivers once again as biscuits has gained sharing 90% of our revenue base and chocolate has gained an 85%. Gum & Candy has gained 45%. Notable share gains included U.S., France, China, Russia biscuits and UK, Russia and Australia chocolate.

Many of these share gains such as Yes in China biscuits and UK chocolate are quite significant in terms of their absolute size. Similar to our commentary last quarter, it is important to understand that the year-to-date category goal of plus 3.7% that reflect unmeasured channels such as convenience and world travel retail. It’s also but not include the impact of our real business, which is performing quite well. Now, let’s review our profitability performance on slide 13. Overall, our profitability was strong in the third quarter. We increased gross profit due to volume leverage and productivity as well as some promotional efficiencies. Operating income dollars increased more than 10% due to over reductions and simplification efforts, which help offset COVID-related costs of approximately $50 million. COVID costs this year had been totaling so far about $200 million.

Importantly, we continue to step up our working media investment to further strengthen our brand, stay top of mind with consumers and position ourselves well going forward. Moving to regional performance on slide 14, North America grew 6.3% driven by elevated biscuit consumption and strong share gains. Ongoing investment in working media and strong execution are helping us to sustain our growth based share gains. Gum was down double digits due to limited undergrowth consumption occasions. North America operating income increased by more than 18% due to volume leverage and cost control initiatives more than offsetting COVID-related costs and meaningful working media incremental investment. Europe revenue grew 3.4% in the quarter. We saw our group traffic grow in Chocolate, Biscuits and Meals.

The breadth of growth across key markets was quite impressive with solid results in UK, France, Germany, Russia, Benelux and the Nordics. In terms of headwind, world travel retail continued to trend well below last year at circa 20% of 2019 revenue, and that had a headwind of more than two points to the EU. In terms of share performance, we drove notable share gains in the UK, France, Germany and Russia. OI dollars returned to growth as solid increases in volumes more than offset COVID-related costs and unfavorable mix. In addition, working media increased in the quarter. EMEA posted growth of 4.2% with growth across most markets as operating restrictions had become less onerous. China grew high single-digit, totaling double-digit growth in Q2 with significant share gains in Biscuit. India returned to growth with a high single-digit increase for the quarter driven by Chocolate and significant Biscuit growth, and the excellent execution of the team there.

Australia, New Zealand and Japan posted low single-digit growth. Southeast Asia grew mid-single-digits in Q3, but we did see some headwinds in certain countries such as Thailand and the Philippines where towards the end of the quarter capital slowed down due to more difficult economic conditions, which are expected to persist in the near-term. Our Middle East and North Africa business declined low double digits as the economy there remains pressured. EMEA operating income dollars grew nearly 17% due to volume increases and cost mitigation efforts despite meaningful increases in working media. Latin America grew 3.1% behind better results in Brazil, while Argentina grew due to inflation-driven pricing. Ex-Argentina, Latin America grew by approximately 1%. Mexico declined low double digits due to a significant decline in Gum & Candy, which is more than 40% of that business as out-of-home categories remain impacted by social distancing.

The Biscuits business in Mexico posted robust growth. In Brazil we posted double-digit growth in the quarter driven by growth in powder beverages, chocolate and biscuit. Underlying growth was mid-single-digits when taking into consideration the lapping of the supply-chain-related issues last year. Gum & Candy remains significantly impacted by COVID, posting double-digit declines. We feel good about the continued progress of our supply chain in store execution and marketing in this country, but we know that we have more work to do. Our Western Andean countries posted a decline as COVID continues to impact traditional trade channels. Gum & Candy as a category is down double-digits. OI in Latin America grew 11% as prices, cost containment measures and improved supply chain performance more than offset COVID-related costs.

We also benefited from currency hedges that are better than current spot rates. Our expectations is that part of Latin America will remain challenging in the near term given the restrictions in place and economic environment in many markets. We remain focused on execution and targeted investment to drive share gains as well as cost controls. Now turning to earnings per share on slide 18, on a year-to-date basis EPS is up 6% driven mostly by operating gains. Q3 EPS was flat versus previous years with operating gains of $0.06 and factors offsetting them. I’ll now move on to our free cash flow on slide 19. We delivered free cash flow down from $1.7 billion through the first three quarters, an increase of almost $500 million versus previous year. Higher earnings, more focused capex, lower restructuring and strong working capital management with a three-day improvement in our cash conversion cycle helped drive these results.

In addition, deferred tax payments, some of which will reverse in Q4, also positively impacted these results. Moving to our outlook on slide 21, visibility still remains challenging in several markets, but we are providing an updated view of our full year expectations based on what we know today. We expect full year organic revenue growth of 3.5% plus. Implied Q4 would be broadly in line with Q3 when excluding the refilling of trade stock. We expect overall good EBIT growth in Q4 but below Q3 levels, particularly as we continue stepping up working media as we face some additional inflation in North America around transportation costs and that in Latin America we expect the benefits of favorable currency hedges to subside.

For the full year, adjusted EPS is expected to grow at 5% plus at constant forex. Free cash flow should be approximately $3 billion, ETR should be in the low to mid-20s and adjusted interest expense is projected to be approximately $350 million. We are also planning to reinstate our share buyback program in the fourth quarter, given the business is performing well, cash flow is strong and we have further strengthened our balance sheet. It is not expected to have a significant impact on EPS this year given proximity to year-end. Forex translation is now expected to negatively impact our reported revenue by approximately 3 percentage point and EPS by $0.04 on the year based on current market rates.

This is based on current conditions and does not factor in a significant degradation of the operating environment that could be triggered by material worsening of COVID. This also incorporates the full year expectations, a continuing level of elevated demand and in-home consumption in certain developed markets such as North America and Europe mass retail, headwinds in certain emerging markets, predominantly in our Latin America region, the Middle East/North Africa countries, and part of Southeast Asia, and in our Gum business continued weakness in world travel retail.

With that, let’s open in up for Q&A.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.