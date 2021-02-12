Moody’s Corp. (MCO) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Moody’s Corp. (NYSE: MCO) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Robert Fauber — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Shivani. Good morning and thanks to everybody for joining today’s call. We will begin by summarizing Moody’s full year 2020 financial results and then I’ll provide an update on our strategic direction and following my commentary, Mark Kaye will provide further details on our fourth quarter 2020 results as well as our outlook for 2021. After our prepared remarks, we’ll be happy to respond to any of your questions. First, on behalf of the entire Moody’s management team, I’d like to extend my appreciation to our employees for their steadfast dedication and resilience and your remarkable adaptability and commitment to providing our customers with world-class service and supporting each other is key to our continued success and we’re really proud of your accomplishments. Thank you.

Our employees helped Moody’s achieve record financial results in 2020 with revenue growth of 11% and an increase in adjusted diluted EPS of 22%. Against a backdrop of heightened credit market activity, Moody’s Investor Service generated $3.3 billion in revenue, that was up 15% from the prior year. Moody’s Analytics also performed well with revenue totaling $2.1 billion, up 6% and demonstrating the strong value of our products and solutions during these unprecedented times. For 2021, we project Moody’s revenue to increase in the mid-single digit percent range. That’s driven by our expectation that strong growth from MA and a favorable issuance mix for MIS will offset an expected decline in global debt activity. Moody’s 2021 adjusted diluted EPS is forecast to be in the range of $10.30 to $10.70.

In 2021 and beyond, we’re going to continue to deliver solutions to meet our customers’ evolving needs by integrating and leveraging our data and analytic capabilities and investing in innovation. And in addition, recent acquisitions combined with organic investments position us well for the future and reinforce our long-term growth opportunity. Finally, we continue to emphasize our role as responsible stewards of our stockholders’ capital. While investing in the business remains our top priority, we’ll seek to return approximately $2 billion to our stockholders this year in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

Turning to full year results, Moody’s revenue grew an impressive 11% with record revenues from both MIS and MA that increased 15% and 6% respectively. On an organic constant currency basis, MA revenue increased 8%. Moody’s adjusted operating income rose 16% to $2.7 billion and the adjusted operating margin expanded 230 basis points to 49.7%. Adjusted diluted EPS was $10.15, up 22%. Together, we achieved many milestones in 2020. For the first time, revenue at MIS and MA surpassed $3 billion and $2 billion respectively with MIS having rated more than $5.5 trillion in global issuance. We also made significant progress in delivering for our stakeholders.

During 2020, we made an $11 million contribution to the Moody’s Foundation. That was to support the work to empower people with the financial knowledge, resources, and confidence they need to create a better future and to reach their potential for themselves, their communities, and the environment. The events of the past year have also underscored the importance of a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion, both internally and externally. In this past year, we launched a number of initiatives to further support diversity and inclusion both across our company as well as within the communities we operate including $2 million in commitments to support equal justice and educational opportunities.

On the environmental front, we furthered our sustainability leadership by enhancing our disclosures and establishing clear commitments to environmental sustainability and as a result, Moody’s was recognized by CDP with A score for addressing climate change. In 2020, amidst the pandemic, we continue to invest in our business and position the company for ongoing growth. In addition to a range of product launches, we also acquired or invested in companies that complement and enhance our products and solutions and expand our market reach. And in September, we restructured our ESG assets under a single unit. This aligns our efforts across the firm, it strengthens our thought leadership in the ESG space and it better positions us to meet the needs of the market.

Turning to MIS. Credit market activity reached record levels in 2020 and especially for non-financial corporate issuance which grew over 16% from its previous high in 2017 and was 34% above its prior five-year average. Both investment grade and speculative grade debt benefited from a favorable environment as issuers fortified their balance sheets and opportunistically refinanced debt. However, leverage loan volumes remained modest for most of the year despite an uptick in M&A activity in the fourth quarter. And Mark is going to provide some details on MIS’ 2021 issuance expectations when he discusses our guidance.

Now pivoting to MA. We continue to see significant growth in recurring revenue, which now comprises over 90% of its total. This has been driven by our strategic focus on building our subscription-based business with mission-critical products and services that are embedded in the customer workflows that support strong customer retention rates. And as a result MA’s margin has grown 480 basis points over the past three years. This expansion is inclusive of the organic and inorganic investments that we’ve made in the business. And before I turn it over to Mark, I thought I’d provide some thoughts about the opportunity in front of us. And to do that I think it’s helpful to reflect on our journey as a company over the last 15 years in which we’ve expanded our capabilities in order to meet the evolving needs of our customers.

Back in 2007 we formed Moody’s Analytics. That was the first step in broadening beyond the rating agency through the development of software and analytics businesses. From 2017 to 2020 we’ve built out some very substantial data and analytics capabilities, starting with the acquisition of Bureau van Dijk, one of the world’s largest company databases, and then we complemented that by adding depth across people, properties, ESG and climate, just to name a few. And this strategy has positioned us well to serve a wide range of risk assessment markets where we can integrate data and analytics and deliver insights all enabled by technology.

Looking forward, organizations face a complex interlinked world of risks and stakeholders. And COVID has accelerated the digitization of manual processes across the financial sector and it’s highlighted the importance of resilience and scenario of planning. Organizations are managing a variety of risks that just weren’t on the radar screen years ago, ranging from ESG to climate to cyber to financial crime. They’re seeking a more holistic 360-degree view of risk of who they’re connecting to and who they’re doing business with.

To do this, companies are increasingly incorporating alternative datasets into their core risk processes and they’re looking for insights amidst the proliferation of data. There are a variety of stakeholders influencing companies to better identify and manage these risks, includes regulators customers, employees and there are some significant financial and reputational impacts for not managing these risks effectively. And with this as a backdrop, customers are looking for trusted partners who have the scale, the rigor, the capabilities to help them make better decisions about a wider range of risks.

As CEO, I’m focused on three key areas to meet these market needs and to realize the full potential we have as an integrated risk assessment business. First, sharpening our understanding of how our customers’ needs are evolving and delivering solutions that can draw on the breadth and depth of our capabilities. Second, investing with intent to grow in scale, deepening and extending our presence and expanding risk assessment markets as we’ve done successfully with know your customer. And third, collaborating, modernizing and innovating with a focus on technology interoperability and data access that allows us to maximize our data analytic and technology capabilities on behalf of our customers. And of course, this is all underpinned by supporting and developing our people so that we have the skills and the engagement needed to drive the business forward.

For the last year we’ve referred the Moody’s as an integrated risk assessment business. Today we serve a wide range of risk assessment use cases and end markets collectively worth north of $35 billion. Our largest risk assessment business of course is the rating agency that serves fixed income issuers and investors. And as Moody’s has evolved we now help customers with everything from customer onboarding to commercial lending to sustainable investing and a number of other areas as you can see around this circle.

And what’s been a winning formula for us over the years has been combining our data, analytics and insights with our deep domain expertise and technology enablement to provide solutions for customers to identify, measure and manage risk. We’re not just a data company or a software company, but a company that has a unique combination of strengths and assets as well as a deeply trusted brand. We continue to invest in our people and these data sets and analytic capabilities as they’re all increasingly important across a growing number of risk assessment use cases in markets. And that’s what we mean by an integrated risk assessment business.

Earlier this week, we announced our intention to acquire a company called Cortera. We’re excited about the valuable assets that they are going to add to the Moody’s portfolio, including a world-class database on private companies in North America and one of the most comprehensive databases of commercial credit information featuring data and analytics on over 36 million companies. And we plan to integrate Cortera’s data into our offerings to better serve several markets, including commercial lending, customer onboarding, supply chain management and by combining the data from Cortera with Moody’s proprietary analytics we look forward to helping our shared customer base make better decisions about their business relationships.

Cortera builds on several acquisitions we’ve made over the past few years beginning with the Bureau van Dijk business in 2017 and followed more recently by RDC and Acquire Media this past year. Together they form a comprehensive suite of reference an entity data and AI technology to serve a range of use cases, including among other things, KYC and compliance. In 2020 Moody’s Analytics generated approximately $525 million in annual sales of these solutions and we expect them to produce high-teens growth in 2021. The know-your-customer and compliance use case in particular is generating over $200 million in annual sales and is projected to grow by over 25% in 2021, continuing to be our fastest-growing risk assessment market. I’m now going to turn the call over to Mark to provide further details on Moody’s fourth quarter results as well as our outlook for 2021.

Mark Kaye — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Rob. In the fourth quarter Moody’s total revenue increased 5% with MA and MIS contributing 8% and 2% of growth respectively. Moody’s adjusted operating income of $531 million was down 5% from the prior-year period. Solid revenue growth in the quarter was outpaced by increased operating expenses including non-recurring items such as severance and incentive compensation. This resulted in a 410 basis point decline in the adjusted operating margin. Fourth quarter adjusted diluted EPS was $1.91, down 5%.

For MIS fourth quarter 2020 revenue benefited from favorable issuance mix across all lines of business, increasing by 2% against a 3% aggregate decline in global MIS rated issuance. Financial institutions was the largest contributor in the fourth quarter, growing 12%, double the 6% increase in issuance. This is driven by infrequent US bank issuers taking advantage of the low rate environment. Corporate finance revenue grew 2% despite a 9% decline in issuance. This was primarily the result of strong contributions from both US leverage loans and speculative grade bonds as issuers continued to opportunistically refinance debt and support M&A deals.

Revenue from public project and infrastructure finance declined 3% against a 12% increase in US public finance activity as many issuers addressed refunding needs earlier in the year to avoid potential election related volatility. In structured finance, revenue decreased 11% compared to a 31% decrease in issuance. This is primarily due to lower CMBS activity despite signs of improvements in CLO.

In the fourth quarter first-time mandates grew 32%. For the full year, we received approximately 700 new mandates. MIS expense growth included non-recurring costs such as severance related to business efficiency initiatives and incentive compensation accruals associated with strong full-year performance. Consequently, expense growth outweighed revenue expansion for the quarter, resulting in an adjusted operating margin of 48.3%. On a full-year basis, MIS’ adjusted operating margin expanded 170 basis points to 59.7%.

Moving to MA. The fourth quarter revenue grew 8% or 5% on an organic basis. Continued robust demand for KYC and compliance solutions drove a 21% increase in RD&A revenue or 11% on an organic basis. This is fairly supported by sustained customer retention rates in the mid-90%s range and strong sales of research subscriptions and data feeds. In ERS, low-double digit recurring revenue growth driven by strong demand for our insurance products was offset by an expected decline in comparable year-over-year one-time software licensing fees and implementation services resulting in an overall growth rate of 1%.

Growth in ERS’s subscription products, the acquisition of RDC as well as the divestiture of MAKS in 2019, all contributed to a 5 percentage point increase in MA’s recurring revenue, now comprising 91% of its total, up from 86% in the prior year period. In the fourth quarter, MA’s adjusted operating margin increased 280 basis points benefiting from lower year-over-year incentive compensation accruals. For the full year, MA’s adjusted operating margin increased 160 basis points, supported by growth in recurring revenue as well as expense efficiency initiatives.

Turning now to Moody’s full year 2021 guidance. Moody’s outlook for 2021 is based on assumptions regarding many geopolitical conditions, macroeconomic, and capital market factors. These include, but are not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, responses by governments, regulators, businesses, and individuals as well as the effects on interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates, capital markets’ liquidity and activity in different sectors of the debt market. The outlook also reflects assumptions regarding general economic conditions, the company’s own operations and personnel, and additional items as detailed in the earnings release.

Our full year 2021 guidance is underpinned by the following macro assumptions: 2021 U.S. GDP will rise approximately 4% to 5% and euro area GDP will increase in the range of approximately 3.5% to 4.5%. The U.S. unemployment rate will gradually decline to between 5% and 6% by year-end and benchmark interest rates will remain low with high-yield spreads falling below approximately 450 basis points. Finally, the global high-yield default rate is expected to decline below 5% by year-end. Our guidance assumes foreign currency translation at end of quarter exchange rate. Specifically, our forecast for 2021 reflects U.S. exchange rates for the British pound of $1.37 and $1.22 for the euro. These assumptions are subject to uncertainty and results for the year could differ materially from our current outlook.

In 2021, we project that Moody’s revenue will increase in the mid-single digit percent range given our approximately flat revenue outlook for MIS and the expectation of low-double digit growth in MA. Operating expenses are projected to increase in the mid-single digit percent range and savings generated from our cost efficiency programs are reinvested in key strategic initiatives. I’ll provide more detail on these shortly. After expanding Moody’s adjusted operating margin in 2020 by 230 basis points to 49.7%, we are projecting 2021’s margin to remain in the range of 49% to 50%.

We estimate net interest expense to be in the range of $190 million to $210 million. The full year 2021 effective tax rate is anticipated to be between 20% and 22%. Diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS are forecast to be in the range of $9.70 to $10.10 and $10.30 to $10.70 respectively. Free cash flow is expected to be in the range of $1.9 billion to $2.1 billion and we plan to return approximately $1.5 billion through share repurchases, subject to available cash, market conditions, and other ongoing capital allocation.

Additionally, today we announced an 11% increase in our quarterly dividend, bringing the total expected capital return to stockholders in 2021 to approximately $2 billion. For a full list of our guidance, please refer to Table 12 of our earnings release. For MIS, we estimate that revenue will be approximately flat year-over-year with global rated issuance projected to decline in the high-single digit percent range. We forecast that full year investment grade and high yield activity will decline approximately 30% and 5% respectively. In contrast, we anticipate leveraged loan issuance to grow by approximately 10% supported by increased M&A activity. Structured finance issuance is expected to grow in the 15% to 20% range due to increased asset formation and loan volumes contributing to larger pipelines for new CLO creation.

In 2021, we expect 700 to 750 first-time mandates with the strongest contribution from leveraged finance activity. First-time mandates contribute both to the current year’s transaction revenue base and to recurring monitoring fees. MIS’s adjusted operating margin will remain stable at approximately 60%. Disciplined cost management is enabling ongoing investment back into the rating agency, enhancing our offerings and delivering greater value to our customers.

For MA, we project 2021 revenue to increase in the low-double digit percent range supported by high-single digit constant dollar organic growth as well as recent M&A activity and favorable movements in foreign exchange rates. Robust customer demand for KYC and compliance solutions including contributions from the recent Cortera, RDC, and Acquire Media acquisitions support future RD&A revenue growth. This expansion is further reinforced by strong retention rates for our research and data feed products.

For ERS, we anticipate recurring revenue to continue growing at a double-digit rate. As we de-emphasize one-time sales, we expect that transaction based revenue will decline 20% to 30% year-over-year. MA’s adjusted operating margin is projected to be approximately 30% in 2021. Our outlook assumes continued positive margin expansion of approximately 50 basis points to 100 basis points, inclusive of ongoing organic and inorganic investments in the business.

Last quarter, we highlighted $80 million to $100 million of cost savings from our expense management initiatives that we would be reinvesting back into the business in 2021. In addition to the KYC and compliance opportunity, our focus is on investing to meet our customers’ evolving needs in ESG and commercial real estate. We are also strengthening our presence in emerging markets, including China and Latin America. Furthermore, we continue to invest in our IT infrastructure and product development. Over the long-term, these investments will reduce costs, promote interoperability, and accelerate decision making.

Before turning the call back over to Rob, I would like to highlight a few key takeaways. Following a record year that validated our strategic direction, we’re pleased to provide a robust outlook for 2021. This is driven by high demand for our data analytics and insights and reaffirms our long-term growth opportunities. Our capital allocation priorities remain unchanged and we prioritize attractive opportunities to invest in our business before returning capital to our stockholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

Finally, we believe that Moody’s long-term sustainability is best served by meeting the needs of all of our stakeholders. We’re actively supporting our employees, customers, and communities. We are able to demonstrate our commitment to sustainable stewardship and create enduring value for our stockholders. And with that, let me turn the call back over to Rob.

Robert Fauber — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Mark, this concludes our prepared remarks and Mark and I would be pleased to take your questions. Operator?

