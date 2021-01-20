Morgan Stanley (MS) Q4 earnings: Infographic

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results before the markets open on Wednesday.

The banking titan reported a 26% rise in Q4 revenues to $13.6 billion, beating the Wall Street consensus. Earnings of $1.92 per share were also stronger than what analysts had anticipated.

The net income increased to $3.4 million from $2.2 billion, showing a growth of 51%.

“The Firm produced a very strong quarter and record full-year results, with excellent performance across all three businesses and geographies. I am extremely proud of how our employees came together to support each other and our communities and deliver for our clients in an incredibly

a challenging year,” said James Gorman, chairman, and chief executive officer.