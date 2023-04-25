Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
MSFT Earnings: Microsoft Q3 2023 profit rises on higher revenues
Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) on Tuesday reported an increase in net profit for the third quarter of 2023 when the software giant’s revenues grew by 7%.
The company said third-quarter revenues rose 7% from last year to $52.9 billion. Net profit moved up to $18.3 billion or $2.45 per share in the March quarter from $16.7 billion or $2.22 per share in the comparable period of 2022.
“The world’s most advanced AI models are coming together with the world’s most universal user interface – natural language – to create a new era of computing,” said Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Key highlights from Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) Q1 2023 earnings results
Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) reported total revenue of $1.02 billion for the first quarter of 2023, which was up 1.3% from the same period a year ago. US same-store
Earnings: Highlights of Eli Lilly & Company’s (LLY) Q1 2023 results
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) on Thursday reported lower earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2023. The company also provided guidance for fiscal 2023. The Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical
Infographic: How Altria Group (MO) performed in Q1 2023
Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenues decreased 2.9% year-over-year to $5.7 billion. Net earnings declined 8.8% to $1.78 billion while EPS fell