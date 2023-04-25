MSFT Earnings: Microsoft Q3 2023 profit rises on higher revenues

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) on Tuesday reported an increase in net profit for the third quarter of 2023 when the software giant’s revenues grew by 7%.

The company said third-quarter revenues rose 7% from last year to $52.9 billion. Net profit moved up to $18.3 billion or $2.45 per share in the March quarter from $16.7 billion or $2.22 per share in the comparable period of 2022.

“The world’s most advanced AI models are coming together with the world’s most universal user interface – natural language – to create a new era of computing,” said Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella.

