Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
Netflix (NFLX) subscribers grow 27% in Q2; results beat
Video streaming giant Netfllix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported a 25% growth in second-quarter revenues as the company continued to expand its subscriber base.
At 192.95 million, the number of global paid members was up 27.3% from the year-ago period. Total revenues surged 25% annually to $6.15 billion.
Second-quarter net income was $720 million or $1.59 per share, compared to $271 million or $0.60 per share last year. Both revenues and earnings topped the estimates.
