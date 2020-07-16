Video streaming giant Netfllix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported a 25% growth in second-quarter revenues as the company continued to expand its subscriber base.

At 192.95 million, the number of global paid members was up 27.3% from the year-ago period. Total revenues surged 25% annually to $6.15 billion.

Second-quarter net income was $720 million or $1.59 per share, compared to $271 million or $0.60 per share last year. Both revenues and earnings topped the estimates.