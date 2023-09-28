Nike Q1 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Get the Real-Time Transcript

Sneaker giant Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) will be reporting first-quarter earnings today after the closing bell. The company’s stock traded slightly lower ahead of the announcement.
Listen to Nike’s Q1 2024 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
The report is expected at 4:15 PM ET. As per analysts’ consensus forecast, the company generated a net income of $0.70 per share in the first three months of FY24, which is lower than the $0.93/share profit it earned in the same period of last year. The revenue forecast is $12.28 billion, down 3.2%.
In the fourth quarter, earnings missed estimates for the first time in nearly three years while revenues topped expectations. Strong footwear sales pushed up revenues to $12.83 billion in Q4. Sales grew in all regions, underscoring the popularity of the Nike brand across geographies. Meanwhile, net income and earnings per share declined around 28% to $1.03 billion and $0.66 per share respectively.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
CarMax (KMX) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net revenues were $7.1 billion, down 13.1% compared to the same period a year ago. Net earnings declined 5.8%
ACN Earnings: All you need to know about Accenture’s Q4 2023 earnings results
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported its fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Revenues were $16 billion, up 4% in both US dollars and local currency compared to the same period last
Important takeaways from Costco’s (COST) Q4 2023 earnings report
Like many store operators, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) benefited from the sales boom set off by the pandemic. But the warehouse giant is experiencing a slowdown now, thanks to