Nike Q1 2025 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Get the Real-Time Transcript

Sneaker giant Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is set to report first-quarter earnings today after the closing bell. The company’s stock traded slightly lower ahead of the announcement.
As per analysts, Nike is estimated to have generated a net income of $0.52 per share in the first three months of FY25, which is lower than the $0.94 share earned in the same period of last year. The revenue forecast for Q1 is $11.65 billion, compared to $12.9 billion in the year-ago quarter.
In the fourth quarter, earnings increased to $1.50 billion or $0.99 per share from $1.03 billion or $0.66 per share in the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, revenues decreased 2% year-over-year at $12.61 billion in Q4. Footwear sales, the company’s core business, dropped 4% annually.
