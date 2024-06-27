Nike Q4 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Get the Real-Time Transcript

Sneaker giant Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) will report fourth-quarter earnings today after the closing bell. The company’s stock traded slightly higher ahead of the announcement.
Listen to Nike’s Q2 2024 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
As per analysts, Nike is estimated to have generated a net income of $0.78 per share in the final three months of FY24, which is higher than the $0.66 share earned in the same period of last year. The revenue forecast for Q4 is $11.99 billion, down 6.5% year-over-year.
In the third quarter, earnings decreased to $1.17 billion or $0.77 per share from $1.24 billion or $0.79 per share in the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, revenues were unchanged year-over-year at $12.43 billion. NIKE Direct revenue came in at $5.4 billion, slightly higher on a reported and currency-neutral basis.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
McCormick & Company (MKC) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales decreased 1% year-over-year to $1.64 billion. Sales declined 1% in constant currency as well. Net income
Micron (MU) Q3 2024 profit exceeds expectations; revenue up 82%
Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported a sharp increase in revenues for the third quarter of 2024, and the chipmaker turned to a profit from a loss last year. The
Important takeaways from FedEx Corporation’s (FDX) Q4 2024 earnings report
FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) this week reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter numbers and raised its FY25 earnings guidance, triggering a stock rally that drove up FDX to a three-year high. Reflecting the