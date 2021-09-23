Categories AlphaGraphs, Retail
NKE Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Nike’s Q1 financial results
Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total revenue increased 16% year-over-year to $12.2 billion.
Net income rose 23% to $1.9 billion while EPS grew 22% to $1.16 compared to the previous year.
Cash and equivalents and short-term investments were $13.7 billion.
Prior Performance
