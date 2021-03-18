Northern Oil & Gas Inc. (NOG) Q4 2020 Earnings Call

Northern Oil & Gas Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN : NOG) Q4 2020 earnings call dated Mar. 12, 2021
Corporate Participants:
Mike Kelly — Chief Strategy Officer
Bahram Akradi — Chairman of the Board
Nicholas O’Grady — Chief Executive Officer
Adam Dirlam — Chief Operating Officer
Chad Allen — Chief Financial Officer
James Evans — Executive Vice President & Chief Engineer
Analysts:
John Freeman — Raymond James — Analyst
Scott Hanold — RBC Capital Markets — Analyst
Dun McIntosh — Johnson Rice — Analyst
Derrick Whitfield — Stifel — Analyst
Neal Dingmann — Truist Securities — Analyst
Philips Johnston — Capital One — Analyst
Nicholas Pope — Seaport Global — Analyst
Gregg Brody — Bank of America — Analyst
_________
