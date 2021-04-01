Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Preliminary Transcripts

Novagold Resources, Inc. (NG) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

NG Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript

Novagold Resources, Inc.  ( NYSE American: NG) Q1 2021 earnings call dated Apr. 01, 2021

Presentation:

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the NOVAGOLD First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Melanie Hennessey, Vice President, Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.

To read the full story, subscribe to AlphaStreet FREE membership.

Join Now

Why FREE membership?

  • Highlight any particular content/data in the earnings call transcripts and add your insights to share it seamlessly within your community
  • Get access to preliminary earnings call transcript as and when the call is happening
  • Track your favorite stocks and get customized email alerts to your inbox

Already a member? Sign In now

Disclaimer

This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.

© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.

Most Popular

Earnings Infographic: Micron (MU) stock gains on strong Q2 results

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported stronger-than-expected revenues and earnings for the second quarter. The market responded positively to the impressive results and the chipmaker's stock gained during Wednesday's extended

Lululemon (LULU) expects pandemic tailwinds to continue in a post-COVID-19 world

Shares of Lululemon Athletic Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) have gained 67% in the past 12 months. The company reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results a day ago beating market estimates on

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Sales increased 4.6% to $32.8 billion. It is up 3.5% on a constant currency basis, excluding sales from

Tags

Basic MaterialsGold

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top