Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Preliminary Transcripts
Novagold Resources, Inc. (NG) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
NG Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
Novagold Resources, Inc. ( NYSE American: NG) Q1 2021 earnings call dated Apr. 01, 2021
Presentation:
Operator
Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the NOVAGOLD First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions]
I would now like to turn the conference over to Melanie Hennessey, Vice President, Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.
Disclaimer
This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.
© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.
Most Popular
Earnings Infographic: Micron (MU) stock gains on strong Q2 results
Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported stronger-than-expected revenues and earnings for the second quarter. The market responded positively to the impressive results and the chipmaker's stock gained during Wednesday's extended
Lululemon (LULU) expects pandemic tailwinds to continue in a post-COVID-19 world
Shares of Lululemon Athletic Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) have gained 67% in the past 12 months. The company reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results a day ago beating market estimates on
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Sales increased 4.6% to $32.8 billion. It is up 3.5% on a constant currency basis, excluding sales from