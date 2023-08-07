NXPI Earnings: Highlights of NXP Semiconductors’ Q2 2023 report

Technology company NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) on Monday announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023.
- NXP’s second-quarter revenue came in at $3.3 billion, which is down 0.4% from the prior-year period
- Net Income per share, on a reported basis, was $2.67 during the three-month period, compared to $2.35 last year
- On an adjusted basis, net income increased to $3.43 per share in Q2 from $3.19 per share in the prior-year period
- Gross margin, on a reported basis, and adjusted gross margin were 58.4% and 35%, respectively
- Cash flow from operations was $756 million, with net capex investments of $200 million, resulting in adjusted free cash flow of $556 million
