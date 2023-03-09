Ocean Biomedical provides positive research data on anti-tumor pathway; stock climbs

Biopharma company Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA) released details of discoveries that have potential applications for tumor suppression across multiple cancer pathways. The findings can pave the way for the effective treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, metastatic melanoma, and glioblastoma. The company’s stock rose sharply following the announcement.

The details were shared by Ocean Biomedical’s scientific co-founder Jack Elias in a presentation given at the Legorreta Cancer Center. They include novel therapeutic discoveries that show the efficacy of monospecific and bispecific antibodies against Chitinase 3-like-1 (CHI3L1) and PD-1 as therapies for non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

Phase-I Trials

The Rhode Island-headquartered company has made significant advancements in understanding the development and progression of lung cancer, especially the role of CHI3L1, a pro-tumor secretion protein associated with signal pathways in cancer development. Currently, it is preparing to move the antibody therapeutic discoveries to phase-1 clinical trials. It is important because they have the potential to treat people affected not only by lung metastasis and melanoma but also non-small cell lung cancer, glioblastoma, and other forms of cancer.

Ocean Biomedical, Inc. Research Summary

Elias also spoke about the potential for extending the regulation of this anti-tumor pathway to other cancers, and promising research that reveals an additional anti-tumor pathway targeting T-cell co-stimulation using the inducible co-stimulator and its ligand ICOSL, as well as Cluster of Differentiation 28 and its ligands B7-1 and B7-2.

Source: Ocean Biomedical, Inc.

The CHI3L1 Factor

The company’s research has shown that CHI3L1 is a critical regulator of several key cancer-causing pathways. It has the ability to inhibit tumor cell death, inhibit the expression of the tumor suppressors P53 and PTEN, and stimulate the B-RAF protooncogene.

“Immunotherapy is the future of cancer care, and we are proud to be partnering with Dr. Elias in advancing the development of his cancer treatments, along with his fibrosis treatments, and our global malaria program. We look forward to bringing all of these therapies to patients as Ocean Biomedical moves forward, for the long-term shareholder value and the continued advancement of medical science,” said Suren Ajjarapu, a director of Ocean Biomedical.

Ocean Biomedical operates as an incubator by partnering with inventors, universities, and research institutions to commercialize their discoveries for medical treatments. Last month, the company went public through a reverse merger of special purpose acquisition company Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Its portfolio is focused on the critical areas of oncology, pulmonary fibrosis, and infectious diseases.

Continuing the uptrend that followed the announcement, Ocean Biomedical’s stock traded up 84% on Thursday afternoon.