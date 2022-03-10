Categories AlphaGraphs, Technology
ORCL Earnings: All you need to know about Oracle’s Q3 2022 earnings results
Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total revenues rose 4% year-over-year to $10.5 billion. Revenues were up 7% in constant currency.
Net income dropped 54% to $2.3 billion, or $0.84 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS fell 3% to $1.13.
The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per common share, payable on April 21, 2022 to stockholders of record as of April 8, 2022.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Infographic: CrowdStrike (CRWD) Q4 earnings, revenues beat Street view
Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) Wednesday reported higher earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 as demand conditions remained favorable due to strong digital transformation and cloud
MU Stock: Favorable valuation, strong chip demand make Micron a compelling buy
Memory-chip maker Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) emerged as a pandemic winner as the virus-induced remote work shift lifted the demand for the company’s storage and memory products that power
DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS): Three noteworthy points from the retailer’s Q4 report
Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) were up over 8% on Wednesday. The company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021 a day ago. The stock