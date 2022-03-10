ORCL Earnings: All you need to know about Oracle’s Q3 2022 earnings results

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenues rose 4% year-over-year to $10.5 billion. Revenues were up 7% in constant currency.

Net income dropped 54% to $2.3 billion, or $0.84 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS fell 3% to $1.13.

The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per common share, payable on April 21, 2022 to stockholders of record as of April 8, 2022.