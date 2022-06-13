Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
ORCL Earnings: Oracle Q4 profit beats estimates; revenues up 5%
Software giant Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported a 5% increase in fourth-quarter revenues. Earnings were flat and topped Wall Street’s prediction.
At $11.84 billion, revenues were up 5% year-over-year in the final three months of fiscal 2022. The top line also exceeded the market’s projection.
Adjusted earnings was unchanged year-over-year at $1.54 per share in the most recent quarter, but came in above the Street view. Net income, including one-off items, was $3.19 billion or $1.16 per share, compared to $4.03 billion or $1.37 per share last year.
Oracle’s shares closed Monday’s regular trading lower but made strong gains during the extended session soon after the earnigns announcement.
