ORCL Infographic: Oracle Q3 2023 revenue rises 18%

Software giant Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) said its third-quarter revenues rose 18%. Consequently, adjusted earnings increased sharply.

At $12.4 billion, revenues were up 18% year-over-year in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Cloud services and license support revenues were up 17%

Adjusted earnings increased to $1.22 per share in the most recent quarter from $1.13 per share a year earlier. Net income, including one-off items, was $1.90 billion or $0.68 per share, compared to $2.32 billion or $0.84 per share last year.

“We have signed a diverse set of new and expanding domestic and international customers including: the US Department of Defense, the US Department of Veterans Affairs, Hospital Groups in a dozen US States, multiple hospitals in the United Kingdom, multiple Provinces of Canada,” said Oracle’s CTO Larry Ellison.

