Paychex (PAYX) Q2 2025 earnings rise on higher revenue, beat estimates

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) on Thursday reported an increase in revenues and earnings for the second quarter of 2025. Earnings also came in above analysts’ forecasts.

Revenues of the Rochester-based human capital management solutions provider grew by 5% and reached $1.32 billion in the November quarter, which is in line with analysts’ estimates.

The positive top-line performance resulted in an increase in adjusted net earnings to $1.14 per share in the second quarter from $1.08 per share in the same period of 2024. Net income, including special items, was $413.4 million or $1.14 per share in Q2, up from last year’s profit of $392.7 million or $1.08 per share.

