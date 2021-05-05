Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
PayPal Holdings (PYPL) Q1 2021 revenue up 31%; earnings beat
PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2021. Shares of the payment service provider gained during Wednesday’s extended trading session soon after the announcement.
Payment volumes grew 50% year-over-year to $285 billion in the March quarter. Consequently, total revenues moved up 31% to $6.03 billion. Analysts had forecast slower growth.
Adjusted profit rose to $1.22 per share from last year’s $0.66 per share and exceeded expectations. Net income, including special items, was $1.09 billion or $0.92 per share, compared to $84 million or $0.07 per share in the first quarter of 2020.
PayPal’s shares closed Wednesday’s regular trading down 1%, after gaining more than 7% since the beginning of the year.
