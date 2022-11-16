Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Earnings: Nvidia (NVDA) Q3 profit drops and misses estimates; revenue down 17%
Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Wednesday reported lower revenues and earnings for the third quarter of 2023. The bottom line also fell short of expectations.
The Santa Clara-headquartered graphics chipmaker said its adjusted net income declined to $0.58 per share in the October quarter from $1.17 per share a year earlier. Market watchers had predicted a smaller fall. Net income, including special items, was $680 million or $0.27 per share in the latest quarter, compared to $2.46 billion or $0.97 per share in the third quarter of 2022.
The earnings drop reflects a 17% year-over-year decline in revenues to $5.93 billion. The top line, however, exceeded estimates.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Nvidia’s Q3 2023 earnings
“During the third quarter of fiscal 2023, we returned $3.75 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and cash dividends, and we returned $9.29 billion in the first nine months of fiscal 2023. As of the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023, we had $8.28 billion remaining under our share repurchase authorization through December 2023,” said Nvidia’s CFO Colette Kress.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
TGT Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Target’s Q3 2022 financial results
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total revenue was $26.5 billion, up 3.4% compared to the same period last year. Comparable sales rose 2.7%. Net earnings
After strong Q3, Walmart (WMT) gears up for challenging holiday season
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) has been busy expanding its grocery business and improving customers' retail experience lately, through initiatives like remodeling the stores and upgrading the merchandise mix. As it
Constellation Brands (STZ): Three factors that work in favor of this brewer
Shares of Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) were down 1% on Tuesday. The stock has gained 6% over the past one month. The company delivered strong demand for its most