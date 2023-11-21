Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
NVDA Earnings: Nvidia Q3 revenue jumps on record data center business
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Tuesday said its third-quarter revenues more than doubled to $18.12 billion, mainly reflecting strong growth in the data center business.
GAAP net income surged to $9.24 billion, or $3.71 per share, from $680 million, or $0.27 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $4.02 per share, vs. $0.58 per share in Q3 2023.
For the fourth quarter of 2024, NVIDIA expects revenue of $20.0 billion, plus or minus 2%.
Prior Performance
