Categories LATEST
PayPal Q2 2023 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Payment solutions firm PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) will be releasing its second-quarter report today at 4:25 PM ET. The company’s stock traded lower Wednesday morning ahead of the announcement.
Listen to PayPal’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
PayPal is expected to deliver mixed results for the June quarter, with market watchers predicting a modest year-over-year decrease in revenues to $6.61 billion. The consensus earnings estimate is $1.06 per share, which represents a 14% year-over-year increase.
The company had a positive start to fiscal 2023, reporting strong revenue and earnings growth for the first quarter. Total payment volumes grew an impressive 10% to $354.5 billion in the first three months of the year. Adjusted earnings climbed 33% annually to $1.17 per share on revenues of $7.04 billion, which is up 9%.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Kraft Heinz (KHC) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales increased 2.6% year-over-year to $6.7 billion. Organic net sales increased 4%. Net income attributable to common
CVS Health Q2 2023 earnings drop despite higher revenues
Healthcare conglomerate CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) announced second-quarter 2023 results, reporting lower earnings despite an increase in revenues. June quarter adjusted profit declined 13% year-over-year to $2.21 per share.
YUM Earnings: All you need to know about Yum! Brands Q2 2023 earnings results
Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 3% year-over-year to $1.68 billion. Net income grew 86% to $418 million while EPS rose