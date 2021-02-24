Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Performance of Lowe’s Companies (LOW) in Q3, earnings results.
Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Total sales rose to $20.3 billion from $16 billion in the same period last year while comparable sales increased 28.1%.
Net income was $978 million, or $1.32 per share, compared to $509 million, or $0.66 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 41.5% to $1.33.
Most Popular
Infographic: Square (SQ) Q4 earnings, revenue beat Street view
Payment solutions provider Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) Tuesday reported strong increase in fourth-quarter revenues and earnings. The results also topped the Street view. Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings moved up to $0.32
Key highlights from Intuit (INTU) Q2 2021 earnings results
Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenue fell 7% year-over-year to $1.6 billion. Net income was $20 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to
Bitcoin is finding favor with major companies but is the risk worth it?
Bitcoin is hot news right now. The virtual currency has always been a topic of debate but since the start of 2021, it has been gaining popularity among analysts and