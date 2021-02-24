Performance of Lowe’s Companies (LOW) in Q3, earnings results.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Total sales rose to $20.3 billion from $16 billion in the same period last year while comparable sales increased 28.1%.

Net income was $978 million, or $1.32 per share, compared to $509 million, or $0.66 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 41.5% to $1.33.