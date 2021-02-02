Pfizer (PFE) Q4 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported its fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Revenues increased 12% year-over-year to $11.7 billion.

On a GAAP basis, the company reported a net income of $594 million, or $0.10 per share, compared to a loss of $337 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.

Adjusted net income increased 15% to $2.3 billion while adjusted EPS rose 14% to $0.42.

For the full year of 2021, revenues are expected to be $59.4-61.4 billion while adjusted EPS guidance was raised to a range of $3.10-3.20 from the previous range of $3.00-3.10.

Prior performance