Categories AlphaGraphs, Health Care

Pfizer (PFE) Q4 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported its fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Revenues increased 12% year-over-year to $11.7 billion.

On a GAAP basis, the company reported a net income of $594 million, or $0.10 per share, compared to a loss of $337 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.

Adjusted net income increased 15% to $2.3 billion while adjusted EPS rose 14% to $0.42.

For the full year of 2021, revenues are expected to be $59.4-61.4 billion while adjusted EPS guidance was raised to a range of $3.10-3.20 from the previous range of $3.00-3.10.

Prior performance

Pfizer Q3 2020 earnings

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

Alibaba beats market estimates in Q3: Infographic

Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday. The Chinese e-commerce major reported third-quarter revenue of $33.88 billion, up 37% year-over-year and

Harley-Davidson (HOG): Q4 2020 Earnings Snapshot

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) the superbike maker reported fourth-quarter results for 2020. The revenue decreased by 32% at $725 million compared to previous year. The company suffered a net loss

Earnings calendar for the week of February 1

In a week that saw one of the worst stock selloffs, Gamestop came under spotlight after the stock experienced unprecedented fluctuations, marked by a 10-fold spike in value followed by

Tags

Most Readpharmaceuticals

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top