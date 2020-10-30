Phillips 66 (PSX) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Jeff Dietert — Vice President, Investor Relations

Good morning, and welcome to the Phillips 66 third quarter earnings conference call. Participants on today’s call will include Greg Garland, Chairman and CEO; Kevin Mitchell, EVP and CFO; Bob Herman, EVP Refining; Brian Mandell, EVP Marketing and Commercial; and Tim Roberts, EVP of Midstream.

Today’s presentation material can be found on the Investor Relations section of the Phillips 66 website along with supplemental financial and operating information.

Slide 2 contains our safe harbor statement. We will be making forward-looking statements during the presentation and our Q&A session. Actual results may differ materially from today’s comments. Factors that could cause actual results to differ are included here as well as in our SEC filings.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Greg Garland for opening remarks.

Greg C. Garland — Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Okay, thanks, Jeff, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Our diversified integrated portfolio, strong balance sheet and disciplined capital allocation enable us to navigate through this challenging market environment.

In the third quarter, we delivered improved results in our Midstream, Chemicals and Marketing businesses, with an adjusted loss of $1 million or $0.01 per share and generated $795 million of operating cash flow, excluding working capital.

We’re proud of our employees and how they continued to step up to the challenges of 2020, including the pandemic, the West Coast fires, Gulf Coast hurricanes. Most recently, our people responded to the storms by helping their families, their neighbors, and safeguarding our assets. With our employee’s commitment to operating excellence, our facilities were secured and sustained minimal damage.

Our Company has provided $7 million in assistance to our employees and contributions to communities across the Gulf Coast to help those affected by the storms. Our employees continue to execute our strategy with an unwavering focus on operating excellence in what has been a very uncertain and challenging environment.

Our year-to-date safety results are exceeding last year’s industry-leading performance despite the current challenges. Every day, we strive toward a zero incident, zero accident workplace and to keep our people healthy and safe.

In the third quarter, we returned $393 million to our shareholders through dividends. We remain committed to a secure, competitive and growing dividend. Since we formed the Company, we returned over $27 billion to shareholders through dividends, share repurchases and exchanges.

In the near-term, our focus is on ensuring the financial and operational strength of our Company and overcoming this period of market weakness. We expect to exceed the $500 million in cost reductions and the $700 million in consolidated capital spending reductions announced earlier this year. We will continue to maintain disciplined capital allocation with a focus on long-term value creation for our shareholders.

We’re executing our growth strategy and achieved a major milestone with the completion of Sweeny Hub Phase 2 expansion. We completed the two new 150,000 barrel a day fractionators at the Sweeny Hub, bringing the site’s total fractionation capacity to 400,000 barrels per day. Frac 2 reached full rates in September and Frac 3 started operations in October. Both fractionators is operating at rates exceeding design capacity.

The fractionators are supported by long-term customer commitments. Phillips 66 Partners continued construction on the C2G Pipeline, connecting its Clemens storage Caverns to petrochemical facilities in the Corpus Christi area. The project is backed by long-term commitments and is expected to be completed in mid-2021.

At the South Texas Gateway Terminal, the first dock and 5.1 million barrels of storage capacity have been commissioned. Terminal operations are expected to ramp-up through the end of this year as additional phases of construction are finished. We expect the project to be completed in the first quarter of 2021 with a total storage capacity of 8.6 million barrels and up to 800,000 barrels per day of export capacity. Phillips 66 Partners owns 25% interest in the terminal.

As we wrap up our major projects and execution this year, we expect that total capital spending for 2021 will be $2 billion or less. We look forward to sharing the details of our 2021 capital program with you in December, following the approval of our Board.

Phillips 66 recognizes the climate challenge and is making investments to competitively position the Company for a lower carbon future. Recently, we announced plans to reconfigure our San Francisco Refinery in Rodeo, California into the world’s largest renewable fuels facility to meet the growing demand for renewable energy. The plant will no longer produce fuels from crude oil, but instead will have the flexibility to run used cooking oil, fats, greases, and other feedstocks.

Upon completion in early 2024, the facility will have over 50,000 barrels per day or 800 million gallons per year of renewable fuel production capacity. This capital efficient investment is expected to deliver strong returns. The conversion is expected to reduce the plant’s greenhouse gas emissions by 50% and help California meet its low carbon objectives.

Earlier this month, CPChem announced its first commercial scale production of polyethylene from recycled mixed waste plastics. This development is an important milestone, further demonstrating CPChem’s commitment to proactively help the world find sustainable solutions including elimination of plastics waste in the environment. We have a dual challenge of providing affordable, abundant, reliable energy to the world and also addressing the global climate challenge. Our company is committed to both while continuing to deliver shareholder returns.

So with that, I’ll turn the call over to Kevin to review the financials.

Kevin J. Mitchell — Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Greg. Hello, everyone. Starting with an overview on Slide 4, we summarize our financial results. We reported a third quarter loss of $799 million. We had special items amounting to an after-tax loss of $798 million including impairments related to the planned conversion of the San Francisco Refinery to a renewable fuels facility as well as the cancellation of the Red Oak Pipeline project. Excluding special items, we had an adjusted loss of $1 million or $0.01 per share.

Operating cash flow was $795 million, excluding working capital. Adjusted capital spending for the quarter was $549 million, including $347 million for growth projects. We returned $393 million to shareholders through dividends.

Moving to Slide 5; this slide shows the change in adjusted results from the second quarter to the third quarter, an improvement of $323 million. Adjusted pre-tax results across all segments were improved except refining. The income tax benefit was mainly driven by bonus depreciation on assets recently completed and the ability under the CARES Act to carry back net operating losses to previous periods.

Slide 6 shows our midstream results. Third quarter adjusted pre-tax income was $354 million, an increase of $109 million from the previous quarter. Transportation adjusted pre-tax income was $202 million, up $72 million from the previous quarter. The increase was due to higher pipeline and terminal volumes supported by recovering demand. Third quarter results reflect a ramp-up of volumes on the Gray Oak Pipeline and start-up South Texas Gateway Terminal.

NGL and other delivered adjusted pre-tax income of $102 million, a $19 million increase from the prior quarter was due to higher Sweeny Hub volumes and inventory impacts. At the Sweeny Hub, the Freeport LPG export facility averaged 12 cargoes per month and Frac 1 averaged 120,000 barrels per day. DCP Midstream adjusted pre-tax income of $50 million was up $18 million from the previous quarter, reflecting hedging impacts.

Turning to Chemicals on Slide 7; third quarter adjusted pre-tax income was $132 million, up $43 million from the second quarter. Olefins & Polyolefins adjusted pre-tax income was $148 million. The $42 million increase from the previous quarter is due to higher polyethylene margins driven by improved sales prices, partially offset by lower polyethylene volumes and higher operating costs. Global O&P utilization was 94% reflecting downtime with U.S. Gulf Coast facilities.

CPChem proactively shut down facilities in preparation for the storms that made landfall in the third quarter. The facilities sustained minimal damage and have returned to normal operations. Adjusted pre-tax income for SA&S decreased $6 million primarily due to lower margins, partially offset by higher volumes. During the third quarter, we received $112 million in cash distributions from CPChem.

Turning to Refining, on Slide 8; Refining third quarter adjusted pre-tax loss was $970 million, down from an adjusted pre-tax loss of $867 million last quarter. The decrease was due to lower realized margins, partially offset by higher volumes. Realized margins for the quarter decreased by 32% to $1.78 per barrel. The decrease reflects tightening crude spreads and the absence of the steep contango market structure experienced in the second quarter.

In addition, secondary product margins were lower due to rising crude prices. Crude utilization was 77% compared with 75% last quarter. Improved utilization reflects increased refining runs in the Central Corridor and West Coast regions, partially offset by downtime at Gulf Coast refineries.

We shut the Lake Charles refinery in late August and the Alliance refinery in mid-September in preparation for hurricanes Laura and Sally. Lake Charles’ downtime was extended due to third-party power supply issues following Hurricane Laura and restart was further delayed by Hurricane Delta.

The Lake Charles refinery has safely resumed operations and Alliance remains down for plant’s turnaround activity. Pre-tax turnaround costs were $41 million, in line with the prior quarter. The third quarter clean product yield was 85%.

Slide 9 covers market capture. The 3:2:1 market crack for the third quarter was $8.17 per barrel compared to $7.47 per barrel in the second quarter. Realized margin was $1.78 per barrel and resulted in an overall market capture of 22%. Market capture in the previous quarter was 35%. Market capture is impacted by refinery configuration. We make less gasoline and more distillate than premised in the 3:2:1 market crack.

During the quarter, the distillate crack decreased $2.46 per barrel and the gasoline crack improved $2.27 per barrel. Losses from secondary products of $1.80 per barrel increased $0.85 per barrel from the previous quarter due to rising crude prices. Losses from feedstock were $0.35 per barrel compared with $0.67 per barrel last quarter. The other category reduced realized margins by $2.77 per barrel. This category includes RINs, freight costs, clean product realizations and inventory impacts.

Moving to Marketing & Specialties on Slide 10; adjusted third quarter pre-tax income was $417 million, $124 million higher than the second quarter. Marketing and other increased $107 million due to higher margins and volumes. The marketing business captured strong margins during the quarter and benefited from recovering demand.

Specialties increased $17 million due to higher finished lubricants volumes. We re-imaged 284 domestic branded sites during the third quarter, bringing the total to approximately 5,000 since the start of the program. In our international marketing business, we re-imaged 31 European sites, bringing the total to 143 since the program’s inception. Refined product exports in the third quarter were 139,000 barrels per day, a decrease from the prior quarter.

On Slide 11, the Corporate & Other segment had adjusted pre-tax costs of $213 million, a decrease of $11 million from the prior quarter. The improvement is primarily due to lower employee-related expenses, partially offset by higher net interest expense.

Slide 12 shows the change in cash for the quarter. We started the quarter with $1.9 billion in cash on our balance sheet. Cash from operations was $795 million, excluding working capital. There was a working capital use of $304 million, driven by an increase in tax receivables. Our net debt issuances were $70 million. Adjusted capital spending was $549 million.

We expect full-year 2020 adjusted capital to be approximately $2.9 billion. We returned $393 million to shareholders through dividends. Our ending cash balance was $1.5 billion. We remain focused on conserving cash and maintaining strong liquidity in the current environment. At September 30th, we had $7 billion of committed liquidity, reflected — reflecting $1.5 billion of cash plus available capacity on our credit facilities of $5 billion at Phillips 66 and a $0.5 billion Phillips 66 Partners.

This concludes my review of the financial and operating results. Next, I’ll cover a few outlook items. In Chemicals, we expect the fourth quarter Global O&P utilization rate to be in the mid-90%s. In Refining, crude utilization will be adjusted according to market conditions.

In October, utilization has been in the mid-60% range, impacted by downtime at the Lake Charles and Alliance refineries. We expect fourth quarter pre-tax turnaround expenses to be between $80 million and $100 million. We anticipate fourth quarter corporate and other costs to come in between $220 million and $230 million pre-tax.

With that, we’ll now open the line for questions.

