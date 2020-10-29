Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) Q2 2021 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Poly Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

Mike Iburg — Vice President, Investor Relations

Welcome to Poly’s financial results conference call for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. My name is Mike Iburg, Head of Investor Relations. And joining me today are Dave Shull, Poly President and CEO and Chuck Boynton, Executive Vice President and CFO.

The information presented and discussed today includes forward-looking statements which are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The risks and uncertainties related to such statements are detailed in our most recent 10-Q, 10-K and today’s press release and earnings presentation. Throughout today’s remarks, we will refer to specific slides from our Q2 FY21 earnings presentation. You should also refer to the materials we provided today for an explanation of the non-GAAP financial measures discussed on today’s call, along with a reconciliation of those measures to the nearest applicable GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are indicators that management uses to provide additional meaningful comparisons between current results and previously reported results and as a basis for planning and forecasting future periods. All of our earnings materials are posted on our Investor Relations website at investor.poly.com.

With that, I’ll now turn the call over to Dave.

Dave Shull — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Mike. First I want to thank the Poly team for the warm welcome when I joined last month. And particularly, I want to thank Bob Hagerty for his leadership as Interim CEO prior to my joining. Bob and the Board were transparent on both the opportunities and challenges at Poly. I appreciate this clear eye-view to the Company. We are focused on executing a rapid turnaround and I am very optimistic about the future of Poly.

The world has changed for all of us. The shift to work from home continues to drive demand for our headsets while our next-gen video solutions are selling well ahead of expectations. Of course, as a counterbalance demand for office phones remained soft. We have increased our supply chain capacity to ship a record number of headsets and video units during the quarter. This strong demand, coupled with cost management, allowed us to deliver revenue and profitability above the top end of the guidance ranges. Based on the strength of the business, we have begun to put our accumulated cash to work, retiring $37 million of debt in the quarter. This is just the beginning of what I believe will be an exciting turnaround for Poly.

Before accepting the CEO role, I spent time looking at the Company, learning about the products and markets and getting an overview of the competitive landscape. Poly’s history of innovation in professional-grade audio and video products stretches back decades. After all we put the first headset on Neil Armstrong as he stepped down to the moon. I also remember while the first time I had an office with a Polycom speakerphone, I felt that I had arrived. This is now day 50 for me. In the last few weeks, I talked with many of our distributors, resellers and major customers worldwide. It’s clear that we fumbled some of the integration steps between Plantronics and Polycom. However, the feedback has been consistent. They love our products, especially some of our newest releases. But we have been hard to work with because we didn’t properly integrate our sales teams and systems and our supply chain challenges have led to extended lead times on some products. I would add to that feedback that we become a bit complacent about our competition and scattered in our messaging. However, as an incoming CEO this is an exciting place to be because the underlying technology know-how and products are in good shape. All the other problems can be solved with focus and execution.

Let me emphasize the word focus since that will be a change for us as well. We have a set of executives in place with good bench strength. Most of us are quite new. So we’re pulling together rapidly to get Poly on a strong trajectory of profitable growth. Over the last 15 years, I’ve held leadership roles at DISH Network, The Weather Channel and TiVo. In each case these companies had well-known brands with complex business transformation challenges. At DISH, we focused on transitioning a two-tier distribution channel with thousands of partners from traditional satellite to streaming. At The Weather Channel we spun-off the consumer after IBM, while significantly improving profitability and ratings of the television network. At TiVo we refocused the company to launch new consumer hardware into the streaming wars while preparing the company for an eventual merger. These experiences with business transformation, radical refocusing for growth, cost cutting, channel evolution and new hardware product launches are all relevant as we look to transform Poly for the massive work from home and hybrid working opportunity in front of us.

Only Poly has the headsets, video devices and voice solutions that can stand up to both the largest most stringent enterprise requirements for security, compliance, quality and reliability while also working seamlessly at your home. We have built out the Poly AI for noise blocking, audio fencing, image quality and more so we can handle both the challenges of kids and dogs at home or the massively distributed high-security needs of the world’s biggest banks and insurance companies, governments, oil and gas companies, healthcare and education systems. Our Poly Lens platform will be able to pull all of this AI capability, IT management metrics and consumer enhancement alerts into a single package that is suitable for the world’s biggest companies and the individual worker in their homes.

Let me be specific with some of the customer deployments which I am most proud. My mother has been a nurse for as long as I can remember. Over dinner I’d here about the challenges and stress, but then also the rewards of patient care. Now providing patient care remotely requires crystal clear video, strong audio integrity and reliable monitoring and management of those connections. I am proud that Poly is the technology partner of choice for many first responders, hospitals and healthcare clinics.

For example, Poly products are helping customers like Johns Hopkins Hospital which leverages a fleet of Poly video endpoints to conduct 14,00 remote video telehealth deployments per day or Marietta Memorial Hospital which uses our video and audio solutions to more efficiently connect patients in remote or underserved areas with medical specialists located in any one of Marietta’s 50 locations around the region.

Poly is helping in education too. Like many of you my two school-age children are distance learning. The first time my daughter had a video conference call with their classmates, she was so thrilled. Needless to say that was many months ago at this point and the novelty has definitely worn off. For the first few weeks we all scrambled with whatever devices we had on hand. However, as this become obvious that these remote learning challenges will last for a while, we have seen increasing demand from school districts looking for higher quality and more reliable solutions. And just the last quarter, we closed deals with several dozen school districts across the country to deploy our video solutions to support both their faculty and students. Boston Public Schools, for instance, has standardized on Poly video equipment, deploying several thousand studio video bars across 350 schools to help teachers improve the learning experience for their 54,000 students. Our advanced video features such as speaker tracking and auto zoom coupled with high-quality audio, create a more realistic experience and allows students and teachers to feel as if they are in the same room.

Poly is on the leading edge of one of the most transformative events to affect the delivery of healthcare and education in generations and I’m excited to be part of it. The product portfolio is in good shape and the hybrid work environment creates an opportunity to expand our product offering. In the next couple of months, you will see us launch a range of products more targeted at work from home or work from anywhere.

We announced the first of these earlier this month. Poly Sync is a new family of intelligent speaker phones designed to address the needs of employees in the office or work in remote. These USB and Bluetooth speaker phones can be used individually a home or daisy-chained together for a complete conference room solution. They include proprietary microphone technology to track the speaker, can integrate with the voice assistant and offer excellent audio quality. As more employees are now expected to work a hybrid schedule splitting their time between home and office, we have already seen strong reviews and demand for Poly Sync.

I have told the team that I joined Poly to play to win and I intend to do just that. These new product launches targeted for the work from home, work from anywhere, work from office environment will provide strong extensions to our current portfolio. Stay tuned on that front.

Let me make a few comments on our other short-term operating priorities; number one, increasing manufacturing capacity to match the strong sales demand, number two, strengthening our strategic partnerships, and number three, optimizing our costs. First, our immediate focus is to build supply chain capacity to handle the increased demand. In fiscal Q2 we expanded the number of dual-source assemblies, negotiated additional capacity at our contract manufacturers and added to our in-house manufacturing capacity in Mexico. These steps allowed us to ship a record number of Enterprise Headsets and video endpoints. Although we’ve made progress, we are still experiencing extended lead times on select headsets and video bars.

On the partner front, we continue to offer the largest selection of Zoom and Microsoft Teams certified products for working professionals. And our sales teams are working closely with these critical partners. RingCentral announced its room solution featuring the Poly Studio X30 and X50. StarLeaf, a global provider of video conferencing services, announced that they have chosen Poly and their video platform vendor. And Poly and Extron have partnered to deliver room automation and AV controls for Microsoft Teams.

In each of the companies I have led, we have taken focused action to ensure that costs are in line with strong profitability benchmarks. While my first priority at Poly is growth, we are still taking immediate actions to keep COGS and operating expenses in check. We have targeted a couple of areas for cost reduction and implemented more stringent cost controls across the board. I will share more details in future quarterly calls.

Wrapping up, I view today’s results as the first step in a multi-quarter effort to turn around Poly. We have more work to do, but many of the foundational pieces are in place. My goal is to focus the organization immediately on rapid execution on the points above while also positioning us for a strategically differentiated position post-COVID. We will fix what’s broken and drive this Company back to long-term growth. I am competitive. I play to win. I’ve only been here eight weeks and as I’ve said before, we have a lot of work to do. However, after seeing the strength of the product portfolio and the talent in engineering, sales and throughout the whole organization, I am confident that we can turn the corner and go on the offensive.

I’ll now turn the call over to Chuck to review the financials.

Chuck Boynton — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Dave. Before I begin, I want to welcome Dave to the team and highlight the strong results in our resumption of delevering. To echo Dave’s comments, it’s exciting to see the strong demand for headsets and video and how our products are becoming an important component in the delivery of healthcare and education.

Turning to revenue on Page 18. Non-GAAP revenue declined year-over-year by 12%, but was above the top end of our guidance range. But the decline was primarily driven by lower voice demand and continued declines in consumer and services. This was partially offset by growth in Enterprise Headsets and video as work from home, telemedicine and remote learning are driving strong demand. While lead times continue to improve, aggregate backlog was essentially unchanged from last quarter. Geographically EMEA was flat year-over-year while the Americas and Asia-Pacific declined. However, all regions showed sequential growth.

As you can see on Page 19, our next-gen video solutions continue to experience rapid growth, nearly doubling sequentially and now representing over 40% of total video revenue. As Dave mentioned earlier, we shipped a record number of video endpoints in the quarter and the transition to the new platform has been dramatic. A year ago our next-gen portfolio represented approximately 20% of the units shipped. This quarter they were nearly 80%. In addition, this was the best video quarter since the acquisition of Polycom.

Regarding our supply chain, we still have extended lead times on certain headsets and new video products. New bookings continue to outpace production. So we expect extended lead times to continue.

Moving on to Page 20. Gross margins were 350 basis points lower driven primarily by expedited freight costs, factory expansion and product mix. Given the current level of demand, we expect freight costs to remain elevated for the foreseeable future as we make the trade-off in favor of customer satisfaction over gross margins. As a result, we expect only modest gross margin improvement over the next couple of quarters.

Operating expenses were flat sequentially at $144 million, which was down $21 million from last year driven primarily by cost savings from restructuring and lower T&E. Operating income of $59 million was down 27% year-over-year due to lower revenue. EBITDA of $69 million and non-GAAP EPS of $0.93 were both above the guidance ranges. As discussed last quarter, given the revenue growth we saw an increase in working capital which impacted operating cash flows. Other drivers included cash taxes, restructuring and the legal settlement we discussed last quarter which was booked to the P&L in Q1 but paid in Q2.

On a year-to-date basis, operating cash flow remains significantly ahead of last year. For Q3 we expect working capital to increase because of the projected revenue growth. This demand should reverse in Q4 when working capital should become a source of cash. As Dave mentioned, the continued strong demand for headsets and video gave us enough confidence to resume repurchasing debt. We retired $37.4 million in the quarter and our ending cash balance was $228 million, well above the amount necessary to run the business. As a result, we will likely continue to opportunistically retire debt.

Turning to guidance on page 24. Today, we are providing guidance ranges for our fiscal Q3. Similar to last quarter, our guidance is based on the current supply forecast for Enterprise Headsets and video endpoints from both our factory in Mexico and our contract manufacturers. The availability of that supply can change depending on many factors outside of our control, including the current pandemic. With that understanding for fiscal Q3, we expect GAAP net revenue of $417 million to $447 million, non-GAAP net revenue of $420 million to $450 million, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $70 million to $80 million and non-GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.85 to $1.05 per share. Non-GAAP tax rate is expected to be 11% to 13% and shares outstanding should be approximately 42 million. Finally, I’d like to mention that these guidance ranges assume our factory and supply chain remain in production for the balance of fiscal Q3.

I’ll now turn the call back to the operator to begin the Q&A. Operator?

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.