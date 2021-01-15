Progress Software Corp. (PRGS) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Progress Software Corp. (NASDAQ: PRGS) Q4 2020 earnings call dated



Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's Progress Software Corporation's, excuse me, Quarter Four 2020 Investor Relations Call. At this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to Mr. Anthony Folger, Chief Financial Officer.

Anthony Folger — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Greg. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us for Progress Software's fiscal fourth quarter 2020 financial results conference call. With me today is Yogesh Gupta, the President and Chief Executive Officer. Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that during this call, we will discuss our outlook for future financial and operating performance, corporate strategies, product plans, cost initiatives, our integration with Chef, the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on our business, and other information that might be considered forward-looking. This forward-looking information represents Progress Software's outlook and guidance only as of today, and is subject to risks and uncertainties. For a description of the risk factors that may affect our results, please refer to our recent SEC filings in particular the section captioned Risk Factors in our most recent Form 10-Q. Progress Software assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements included in this call whether as a result of new developments or otherwise.

Additionally, on this call, all the financial figures we discuss are non-GAAP measures unless otherwise indicated. You can find a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP numbers in our financial results press release which was issued after the market closed today and is also published on our website.

With that, I’ll now turn it over to Yogesh.

Yogesh Gupta — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Anthony, and good afternoon, everyone. As I’m sure you’ve all seen in today’s press release, we finished the year on a very positive note with revenue and EPS, both above our expectations. We also delivered strong year-over-year revenue and EPS growth for both Q4 and FY ’20. Overall, I’m thrilled with our results both for the fourth quarter and the full year 2020. These results reflect the durability of our business and our success in executing our total growth strategy. While the uncertainties and disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the timing of our effort — sorry, impacted the timing of our efforts to close new business and upsell existing customers, we believe our strong execution and relentless commitment to ensuring customer success by delivering high quality product offerings and support enabled us to excel in 2020.

This focus on customer success also helped us maintain our industry-leading customer retention rates. I’m also extremely pleased with the progress we are making in executing our total growth strategy. Our 2019 acquisition of Ipswitch has proven to be successful, both financially and operationally, and we remain bullish about our acquisition of Chef, who is a pioneer in DevOps and DevSecOps and extends our long-standing leadership position in the developer ecosystem. More on Chef in a few minutes; Anthony will provide more details during his comments, but the revenue upside in the quarter came primarily from better-than-expected OpenEdge and DataDirect software license revenue, coupled with our consistently high customer retention rates. In addition, Chef contributed to our results for roughly two months in the fourth quarter, and Chef’s contribution was right in line with our expectations.

For the full year, recurring revenue contribution continued to grow in 2020 and reached 80%, driven by strong net retention rates. As always, our employees’ commitment to the success of our customers and partners remains a key factor in driving Progress’ performance, and we’re grateful for their contributions. Our teams continue to work remotely. And while we’re optimistic about the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine globally, we are confident that we can continue to execute on our strategy, accomplish our financial objectives, and provide the high-quality support our customers are accustomed to, whether we are in the office or working remotely. As you know, one of our areas of focus in the fourth quarter was the integration of Chef, which we acquired in early October.

I have been thrilled by the response from Chef customers to the acquisition. Chef has an impressive array of Fortune 500 and key enterprise customers who have come to rely on Chef products for their multi-cloud and hybrid cloud DevOps needs. We’ve engaged with many of these customers since the acquisition closed, and they’re pleased that Chef is now part of Progress, a larger and financially much stronger organization with the commitment to continue Chef’s legacy of delivering high quality products and support, as well as to Chef’s vibrant open source community. We’re also extremely pleased with the progress to-date of the integration of Chef into our business. The integration is on track and going well with key elements already complete. Although we still have much work to do in FY ’21 to complete integration, I am now more confident that we will meet our objectives.

With be continuing support and enthusiasm of Chef’s customers, Chef operational and financial performance during Q4 was in line with our expectations. As we look forward to 2021, we are positioned to meet and potentially exceed the financial targets that we set for Chef back in September when we announced the acquisition. I’d now like to spend a few minutes on our growth strategy in general. As we have embarked on our total growth strategy through accretive M&A, we’ve bolstered our internal capabilities by making key investments including in our M&A capabilities. These investments have yielded and will continue to yield great benefit both in sourcing and executing opportunities and integrating acquisitions more quickly.

As a result, our M&A capabilities, combined with the large fragmented and growing DevOps market opportunity, position as well to execute on our total growth strategy, enabling us to deliver sustained shareholder value for years to come. The DevOps market is not new to Progress. As I’ve said many times, Progress has over the last 40 years, been a leader in the application development market. And we have been central to the success of developers and IT professionals throughout that time. The longevity of OpenEdge and the ongoing value devised by our OpenEdge customers is a testament to that. And it’s not limited to just OpenEdge. The same is true across our entire product portfolio and customer base. Our combination with Ipswitch almost two years ago added strong capabilities around IT operations.

The addition of Chef provides real strength in automated deployment with a strong emphasis on security and compliance. So while use of the term DevOps and DevSecOps is relatively new, these markets are not new to us as we have a long history of delivering products to developers and IT professionals that enable them to develop, deploy, and manage high impact business applications. It’s worth spending a few moments talking about the DevOps market. Industry analysts forecast that the DevOps market will go from a little over $4 billion revenue in 2019 to nearly $15 billion in 2026, a CAGR of 19%. And while a large and growing market is important, we believe this market is also relatively fragmented and presents an opportunity for our total growth strategy. To provide a sense of the M&A opportunity for Progress, it’s important to consider the broader infrastructure software market, which includes the DevOps market.

During the five-year period from 2014 to 2018, venture capital has invested over a $100 billion in nearly 16,000 companies in the infrastructure software market and this fanatic pace continues to increase. In addition to venture investment, group equity investors have been active. Some founder-owned businesses have grown to scale and many larger tech companies are looking to divest assets that no longer fit their strategies. As a result, we believe there are many opportunities in our market [Indecipherable] strategy for many years ahead. Looking ahead to 2021, we continue to execute on the plan that resulted in our success in 2020, namely our total growth strategy driven by the expansion of our business through accretive acquisitions and a relentless focus on customer retention. Our focused M&A efforts will continue to strengthen already solid position in the DevOps and DevSecOps markets.

At the same time, we’ll continue to deliver superior value to our customers in the form of high quality products, excellent customer support and a lower total cost of ownership, enabling us to maintain our impressively strong customer retention rates. Operationally, we remain focused on operating our business efficiently, allowing us to generate best-in-class operating margins. We’re confident that our total growth strategy in combination with this operating philosophy will provide substantial and sustainable value to all of our stakeholders. In summary, we are very pleased with our 2020 performance especially considering the uncertainties we faced early in the year. We continue to demonstrate the durability inherent in our business and are confident in our ability to continue advancing our strategy in 2021.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Anthony to provide more details on our financial results and our outlook. Anthony?

Anthony Folger — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Yogesh. Good afternoon everyone and thanks for joining our call. As I’m sure you heard in Yogesh’s remarks, we’re very pleased with our results in the fourth quarter with revenue, operating margin, EPS, and free cash flow all surpassing our expectations. We’re also delighted with the acquisition of Chef and how the integration has progressed to-date. Turning to the numbers, our revenue for the quarter of $129.1 million represents 5% growth over the prior year quarter and reflect stronger than anticipated sales of our OpenEdge and DCI products. Despite closing the Chef acquisition five days later than anticipated, we were still able to deliver these very strong results on the top line and our operating discipline through the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in continued margin expansion, a trend that we experienced throughout 2020.

For the full year, revenue of $456.2 million represent 6% growth compared to fiscal 2019, that growth largely driven by a full year revenue contribution from Ipswitch and a two-month revenue contribution from Chef. With customer retention rates remaining consistently strong throughout the year, we’re very pleased with our top line results and believe our business showed tremendous resiliency in fiscal 2020. Turning to expenses, total costs and operating expenses were $81 million for the quarter, up 6% over the year-ago quarter, and $273.5 million for the full year, up 1% compared to fiscal 2019. For the quarter, the increase in cost and operating expenses was driven by the acquisition of Chef and partially offset by a reduction in cost and operating expenses across the rest of our business largely driven by measures we’ve put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19.

For the full year, the increase in cost and operating expenses reflected a full year of activity for Ipswitch and two months of activity for Chef partially offset by cost management measures put in place in the fourth quarter of 2019 in our cognitive business coupled with the same COVID-related reductions in costs and operating expenses that I previously mentioned. Operating income for the quarter was $48.1 million and operating margin of 37% compared to $47.3 million in the year-ago quarter. For the full year, operating income was $182.8 million for an operating margin of 40%, an increase of $20.5 million or more than 200 basis points compared to fiscal 2019. We recognize that a portion of the margin improvement achieved in fiscal 2020 is the result of better than expected performance during the year. However, our perspective on sustainable operating margins is unchanged in the high 30s.

The reason for this is because a portion of the fiscal 2020 margin improvement was driven by reduced expenses resulting from the restrictions we put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19. In addition, it’s worth highlighting that our integration of Chef and the recognition of related cost synergies will take place gradually over the course of 2021 likely resulting in higher operating margins later in the year. Earnings per share were $0.91 for the quarter, an improvement of $0.12 or 15% compared to the year-ago quarter. For the full year, earnings per share were $3.09, an improvement of $0.40 or 15% compared to fiscal 2019. Moving on to a few balance sheet and cash flow items, we ended the quarter with a $106 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments and a debt balance of $384.5 million, which is comprised of our term loan in the amount of $286 million and $98.5 million under our revolving line of credit, which we drew down to partially fund the Chef acquisition.

DSO for the quarter was 54 days compared to 56 days in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019. Deferred revenue was a $193 million at the end of the fourth quarter, up almost $16 million from a year-ago, reflecting the addition of Chef’s deferred revenue after purchase accounting adjustments. Adjusted free cash flow was $40.7 million for the quarter, up 11% compared to the year-ago quarter. And during the quarter, we repurchased $40 million of Progress stock. As a result, at the end of Q4, we had a $190 million remaining under our current share repurchase authorization. Now, I’d like to turn to our outlook for Q1 and the full year 2021. Our expectations for Chef and Chef’s contribution in 2021 have remained largely unchanged in that we anticipate Chef’s business to grow low single digits as we focus our efforts on customer retention.

And as previously mentioned we expect the integration of Chef to continue throughout 2021. As a result, we expect to recognize cost synergies gradually throughout the year and to exit the year with an operating margin contribution from Chef of at least 35%. In addition to Chef’s contribution when developing our outlook, we assumed that some of the headwinds resulting from the economic challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic would continue for at least a portion of 2021. And that our top line, excluding Chef’s contribution, would be roughly flat for the year. We’ve also assumed that our operating expenses related to travel, facilities, and related activities will be lower during the first half of 2021 due to the continuing COVID-19 restrictions.

Our outlook for 2021 also reflects a lumpy quarterly distribution of revenue for our DataDirect product line. As a reminder, DataDirect is the only product in our DCI segment. For the full year, we expect the product line to remain largely flat. And consistent with our prior statements, we believe the annual contract value will remain in the range of $32 million to $33 million. However, as it relates to the quarterly distribution of revenue, we expect Q1 revenue for the DataDirect product to decline by almost $9 million when compared to Q1 of 2020, and we expect to see a corresponding increase in the second half of the year, most likely in Q4. The overall impact on the year is obviously not meaningful. However, it’s important to highlight how the expected renewal dates for multiyear OEM contracts impacts the quarterly distribution of revenue in 2021.

I’d also like to point out that Chef’s subscription license model is similar to that of DataDirect. As a result, in 2021, we will aim to enhance our disclosure to ensure it better reflects the underlying performance of our business, including the addition of Chef. With that, for the first quarter of 2021, we expect revenue between $119 million and $123 million. This includes a full-quarter contribution from Chef, partially offset by the almost $9 million reduction in DataDirect revenue, as previously discussed. We also expect earnings per share of between $0.72 and $0.76. For the full year 2021, we expect revenue of between $513 million and $521 million, representing 12% to 14% growth over fiscal 2020. Substantially all of this revenue growth reflects the full-year contribution from Chef.

We anticipate an operating margin for the year of approximately 37%, with a slight headwind from the Chef acquisition, which will improve through the course of the year as I’ve previously outlined. We’re projecting adjusted free cash flow of between $150 million and $155 million. And we expect earnings per share to be between $3.22 and $3.28. When comparing our EPS guidance to 2020 results, it’s important to note that we’ve included a $0.02 increase for the anticipated impact of foreign exchange on a year-over-year basis. Our guidance for full-year EPS assumes a tax rate of 20% and approximately $44.5 million shares outstanding. In closing, I’d like to reiterate that we’re thrilled with our Q4 performance, the acquisition of Chef, and our outlook for 2021. We believe the investments we’ve made in our M&A capabilities position us well to execute our total growth strategy and create real value for our shareholders.

With that, Greg, I’d like to open the call up for Q&A.

