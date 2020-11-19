QIWI Plc (QIWI) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

QIWI Plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Welcome to the QIWI's third quarter earnings call. I'm Varvara Kiseleva, Interim Chief Financial Officer, and with me today are Boris Kim, our Chief Executive Officer; and Andrey Protopopov, Chief Executive Officer of the Payment Services Segment.

A replay of this call will be available until Thursday, December 3, 2020.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that this call may contain forward-looking statements as they are defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements about our expectations for future performance are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

During today's call, management will provide certain information that will constitute non-IFRS financial measures such as total net revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net profit and adjusted net profit per share.

With that, we'll begin by turning the call over to Boris Kim, our Chief Executive Officer. Boris?

Boris Kim — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Varvara, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us on this call today. I’m glad to share our third quarter 2020 financial results. This quarter, we continued to demonstrate robust performance in our Payment Services segment as well as in our other projects.

Our Payment Services segment showed solid results and delivered 11% net revenue and net profit growth. This growth was largely supported by several factors, including abnormally high density of sport events in the third quarter, as well as growth in our strategic self-employed streams.

This quarter, we also successfully closed the sale of SOVEST and conclude the wind-down of Rocketbank. This helped us to refocus on our core payment business as well as on projects that can be synergetic to our key products, consumer niches and competences.

This being said, we also continue to optimize and improve the efficiency of our operations across all projects.

Moving further, I would like to share with you our several trends that I believe are currently important for our business. Today, we see increasing uncertainty related to the spread of coronavirus.

Moreover, as the result of several other factors, we may expect further deterioration of the consumers bottom and disposable incomes in Russia. We have not yet seen any substantial effects of the decrease of the purchasing power of the population on our operations.

Our diversified portfolio of services and circular growth in our key markets, cushioned the negative trends so far. However, we may expect certain negative effects to be visible going forward and into 2021.

Secondly, we have noted in the past and are likely to continue to see in the future, cost of default of our governmental bodies to adopt more robust and stringent regulations in respect of our key products and markets. These may include, without limitations, more elaborate wallet, KYC requirement, establishment of certain limits for the digital wallet transactions, both in respect of the types and maximum amounts, specific rules and regulations in respect of the cross-border transactions and regulation of the sport betting market.

As of today, a number of legislative initiatives has been discussed by different legislative bodies, formally or informally, that can eventually become legislative proposals or laws, and impose additional pressure on our operations.

As of now, we cannot make any reliable assessment or the impacts that these trends may have on our 2021 results of operations, but we continue to closely monitor the situation and we’ll provide our 2021 guidance in due course.

Despite uncertainty and challenging economic and operating environment, we see diverse opportunities for growth in mid- and- long-term, including through general digitalization trends, new niches and services for self-employed as well as certain B2B products and services. I do believe that we are well-positioned to continue developing our business and strengthening our ecosystem to provide our clients with the best-in-class digital solutions.

Now, on some operating highlights. Third quarter 2020 total net revenue increased 11% to reach RUB6.6 billion, up from RUB6 billion in the third quarter of 2019. The increase was mainly driven by Payment Services segment and Corporate and Other category net revenue growth, as well as by positive contribution of Rocketbank, as opposed to negative effect on total net revenue for the same period of the prior year.

Andrey will discuss the performance of our Payment Services segment in a minute, while I walk you through the results of our other projects and segment.

Corporate and Other category net revenue was RUB449 million as compared to RUB268 million in the third quarter of the prior year. Net revenue growth in Other category was primarily driven by factoring net revenue growth. Factoring Plus net revenue grew to RUB182 million as compared to RUB55 million in the third quarter of the prior year. Factoring net revenue growth was driven by the scaling of the project, including the expansion of bank guarantees and factoring portfolios.

In the third quarter of 2020, factoring portfolio increased by 15% to reach RUB3.8 billion. Bank guarantee portfolio grew by 26% to reach RUB16.7 billion. Most products performed well and continued to maintain low NPL level.

Given the results of the project and the trends we currently see, we aim to further develop this product by scaling our current products, as well as by expanding Factoring Plus product proposition.

Tochka net revenue for the third quarter 2020 was RUB126 million compared with RUB199 million in the third quarter of the prior year. Tochka net revenue declined, primarily resulted from a decrease in revenue generated from cash and settlement services due to lower number of active clients in QIWI Bank.

At the same time, the consolidation of the Flocktory project, starting from December 2019, also contributed to the net revenue growth. As I already mentioned, in the third quarter, we successfully completed the sale of SOVEST project, and included the Rocketbank winddown process. Thanks again to the team for an outstanding job done.

So then, I’m happy to share that in October 2020, we placed the first ever QIWI rouble-denominated bond entering Russia debt market. Varvara will give you more details shortly, but I would like to mention that the placement enjoys a strong interest from both institutional and retail investors, which we believe is a good sign that general market as well as QIWI customers value our story and believe in our business.

Moving on, I’m glad to announce that following the determination of the third quarter 2020 financial results, our Board of Directors has approved a dividend of RUB0.34 per share. We remain committed to the target dividend payout ratio of at least 50% of the adjusted net profit for 2020, approved by the Board in March.

The Board of Directors reserves the right to distribute the dividends quarterly as it deems necessary, so that the total annual payout is in accordance with target provided. However, the payout ratios for each of the quarter may vary and maybe above or below provided target.

Finally, I would like to announce the appointment of Pavel Korzh as the Chief Financial Officer of QIWI, effective December 1, 2020. Pavel has over 20 years of experience in finance. He joined QIWI in August this year and has served as a CFO of QIWI Bank since then. Given Pavel’s extensive financial knowledge, impressive background and strong focus on delivering results, I’m convinced that Pavel will be able to support our product growth, strategy execution and help us extend our business further.

With this, I will turn the call over to Andrey, for an update on our Payment Services business. Andrey?

Andrey Protopopov — Chief Executive Officer of Payment Services

Thank you, Boris, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us. Moving onto the result of our Payment Services segment. For the third quarter 2020, our Payment Services segment volume increased by 11% to RUB435 billion, driven primarily by growth in eCommerce and Money Remittances market vertical, offset by decline in Financial Services and Telecom market verticals.

As we discussed on a number of occasions, we started to see volume recovery in June as the quarantine restrictions were eased and the majority of sports events were back on-track.

Different self-employed use cases also started to recover once the lockdown was over. Hence, our eCommerce volumes were driven to a large extent by a normally opened sport events, as well as by growth of different other digital entertainment subcategory.

The continued growth in Money Remittance verticals at the same time was largely driven by the strong performance of the Contact Money Remittance system, primarily resulting from the growth of the Tajikistan corridor, underpinned by the development of the Contact mobile application.

Significant increase in payout resulting from the scaling of our strategic self-employed stream also contributed to the performance of Money Remittance category. For example, in the third quarter 2020, we connected to our platform over 480 taxi companies, continued to improve our services for taxi park and our self-employed use cases in order to support further growth in the stream, and started to develop several new missions.

At the same time, some of the categories primarily connected to our physical distribution, such as travel and ticketing among due payments [Phonetic] continued to be adversely affected by the restriction related to the COVID-19 and the overall economy slowdown.

As Boris mentioned, so far, we have not seen any significant slowdown in our volumes or revenues resulting from lower purchasing power of population in Russia, thanks to our diversified product mix and resiliency. At the same time, we believe that further deterioration of the situation can negatively affect some of our categories, including not only our physical distribution but our core categories like, for example, eCommerce.

At the moment, we remain cautious and closely monitor how the situation evolves, doing our best to mitigate key risk and uncertainties. In order to maintain our growth, we continue to look for use cases and develop useful product. For example, we are piloting certain projects in our Payment Services segment, such as debit card program for our partners and the employees, earlier developed in Rocketbank, all payday loans for our QIWI users groups as well as certain B2B-focused service. We believe that such products will help us expand our B2B2C product proposition and provide more demand and diversified and relevant services for our clients, cementing our market position and growth.

Going back to the third quarter results. Payment Services segment net revenue increased 11% to reach RUB6.1 billion compared to RUB5.5 billion in the prior year. Payment Services payment adjusted net revenue increased 13% to RUB5.3 billion, up from RUB4.7 billion in the prior year, primarily due to the volume growth supported by the slight improvement of the payment average adjusted net revenue yield.

Our payment average adjusted net revenue yield was up by 2 basis points year-over-year to 1.22%, driven by increasing share of eCommerce of Money Remittance volume in total volume. At the same time, eCommerce and Money Remittance verticals adjusted net revenue yields have declined year-over-year due to change in product mix with higher proportion of lower yielded product, such as, for example, acquiring in this category.

Payment Services other adjusted net revenue was RUB806 million as compared to RUB880 million in the prior year. Fees for inactive accounts and unclaimed payments increased 5% to RUB506 million from RUB484 million in the prior year. Interest revenue decreased year-over-year, mainly due to lower central bank rate.

This quarter, we continued to see decline in the number of active QIWI Wallet from RUB22.3 million as of September 30, 2019 to RUB19.7 million as of September 30, 2020. We believe that the key factors that resulted in such decline, related primarily to the regulatory and operational reasons, rather than any substantial changes in the consumer preferences or economic slowdown. Such declines did not substantially impact our financial operating performance due to increasing diversification of our product proposition and operating models.

At the same time, we believe that certain regulatory initiatives that are being discussed from time to time, as well as continued economic slowdown, have potential to negatively affect our operating performance in the future.

Our growth this quarter was supported by the robust performance of our key products in corporate. Although at the moment we see many challenges ahead and remain cautious, we believe that we are well-positioned to continue to grow our business, enrich our suite of services, develop new niches, and create new use cases for our users, merchants, and partners.

Simultaneously, we are looking to improve and optimize our operations in order to lay a groundwork for sustainable long-term growth.

With this, I will pass over to Varvara for more details on the financial performance of the Group. Varvara?

Varvara Kiseleva — Interim Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Andrey. Moving on to expenses. This quarter, our Payment Services segment continued to demonstrate robust operating performance and generated strong cash flow, supported by good performance of our other projects.

In the third quarter, we have significantly increased overall efficiency of our operations, as well as our margins through successful divestiture of the key investment intensive projects as well as other cost control and optimization measures that we have started to implement in the beginning of this year.

Before we move on, I would like to highlight that going forward, I will refer to the segment numbers that includes the effect of both continued and discontinued operations under IFRS. For the avoidance of doubt, as of September 30, 2020, SOVEST and Rocketbank projects are presented as discontinued operation in our IFRS financial.

This being said, adjusted EBITDA increased 60% to RUB4 billion. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 61% compared with 42% in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin growth primarily resulted from total net revenue growth, underpinned by a decrease of selling, general, and administrative expenses resulting from a decrease in marketing, advertising, and client acquisition expenses, but even mainly by the termination of SOVEST and Rocketbank marketing activities.

This was partially offset by an increase in personnel expenses, primarily related to Payment Services segment personnel expense growth, as well as consolidation of Flocktory.

Group adjusted net profit increased 73% to RUB3.3 billion from RUB1.9 billion in the third quarter of the prior year. The growth of adjusted net profit was primarily driven by the same factors impacting adjusted EBITDA as well as by an increase in foreign exchange gain that was offset by an increase in income tax.

Payment Services segment net profit increased 11% to RUB3.6 billion, driven primarily by Payment Services segment net revenue growth, offset by an increase of payroll and related taxes, excluding effects of share-based payments, predominantly driven by higher bonus accruals and expenses related to the cash-based LTI compensation program.

Consumer Financial Services Segment net loss was RUB137 million in the third quarter 2020, as compared to a RUB424 million in the same period of the prior year, resulting primarily from a decrease in personnel expenses, excluding effect of share-based payments, and selling, general and administrative expenses due to the project sale as well as credit loss recovery compared to credit loss expenses for the same period in the prior year.

Rocketbank Segment Net Loss was RUB165 million compared to RUB632 million in the prior year, resulting primarily from better net revenue performance as well as decrease in personnel expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses resulting from the project wind-down.

As Boris have already mentioned, in October 2020, QIWI has placed a RUB5 billion unsecured bond due in 2023. The final coupon was 8.4%, significantly below the initial range, and the placement enjoyed strong interest and was oversubscribed.

At the moment, the main purpose for raising debt is funding the development of a number of current projects, primarily funding the growth of Flocktory portfolio of Factoring PLUS project. At the same time, we do strongly believe it was a good opportunity to optimize our capital structure.

Now, onto our guidance. Firstly, I would like to remind everyone that at the moment we have limited visibility regarding the potential impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 strain of coronavirus, as well as certain other factors on our business. In addition, it is currently unclear how much consumer demand will be negatively affected from the outbreak of COVID-19 and what effect such outbreak will have on the macroeconomic environment as a whole. The full impact remains uncertain and will depend on the length and severity of the effect of the coronavirus on economic activity in our markets.

Our outlook reflects our current views and expectations only and is based on the trends we see as of the date of this earnings call. If such trends were to deteriorate further, the impact on our business and operation could be more severe than currently expected. We continue to monitor the situation closely.

Having said that, we reiterate our guidance in respect of 2020 outlook. We expect group total net revenue to increase by 7% to 15% over 2019. Payment Services Segment net revenue to increase by 3% to 10% over 2019, while adjusted net profit is expected to increase by 35% to 50% over 2019.

Although we see our nine months results as a solid foundation for our 2020 performance, certain other factors remain beyond our control and we reserve the right to revise our guidance in the course of the year.

With that, operator, please open up the call for questions.

