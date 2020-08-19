QIWI Plc (QIWI) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

QIWI Plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) Q2 2020 earnings call

Boris Kim — Chief Executive Officer of QIWI Group

Thank you, Varvara, and good morning everyone. Thanks for joining us on this call. Today I am glad to share with you our second quarter 2010 financial results. This quarter we demonstrated robust performance and reached a number of important goals. Our Payment Services segment showed solid dynamics despite challenging market environment and delivered 5% Segment Net Revenue growth. They’ve been state April and May were the most challenging months for us so far. Our E-commerce market vertical was affected by the cancellation of numerous major sporting events. Our Money Remittances market vertical was temporarily hit by decline in various self-employed payment streams. Our physical distribution network was negative by the fact that by the lockdown measures and temporary retail shutdown that limited users access to certain retail locations, as well as overall activity.

However, in June, we started to see strong recovery in the key markets and niches of our Payment Services segment and managed to achieve positive year-over-year growth. Moreover, our B2B projects including Factoring PLUS, Flocktory and even Tochka showed impressive resilience and strong operational performance despite the complicated environment. We believe that the performance of Payment Services business as well as our other projects demonstrated resilience of the digital solutions we have developed so far, their value and relevance for our customers.

This quarter we focused on optimizing our operations and loss-making projects. We also prioritized the health and well-being of our employees. Hence the absolute majority of our employees is still working remotely. I’m glad to note however that our business continue to operate mostly on all projects including the wind down of Rocketbank and the sale of service, notwithstanding the challenges of value for all [Phonetic].

We strive to further improve the efficiency of our operations across all key segments and projects. Today we aim to focus on our Payment Services business in order to grow further by targeting our core niches and areas of expertise, creating new use cases well fitted to serve our clients. Simultaneously we strive to expand our B2B proposition through projects like Factoring Plus and Flocktory. Having said that, I am glad to acknowledge that we continue to see many opportunities both in the payment space, in readjustment markets. I believe we are very well positioned to continue to strengthen and enhancing our ecosystem in order to secure our long-term goals for us.

Although the current and performance give us optimism. We can remain cautious. We continue to closely monitoring the situation across and the world and stay prepared for potential negative developments. At the same time, I do believe that we are well positioned to continue developing our business and strengthen our ecosystem to provide our clients the best-in-class digital solutions. Now onto some of the recent highlights.

Second quarter of 2020 net revenue increased by 23% to reach RUB6.8 billion, up from RUB5.6 billion in the second quarter of 2019. The increase was mainly driven by Rocketbank segment, Net Revenue as well as by Payment Services segment and Consumer Financial Services segment’s net revenue growth. Andrey will discuss the performance of our Payment Services segment in a minute while I will walk you through the results of our other segments.

Rocketbank Net Revenue was equal to RUB509 million for the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the negative net revenue of RUB132 million in the second quarter 2019. That significant growth resulted primarily from measures taken as forces, wind-down forces that we are implementing from late March 2020 including most of the termination of the Rocketbank loyalty program. Moreover, I am happy to confirm that we have substantially completed the wind-down process and reached our initial operating targets in terms of the number of clients and the amount of client balance. We believe that the termination of the current Rocketbank services will be completed shortly and the total net loss of Rocketbank for the full year 2020 will be slightly below our initial expectations.

At the same time, we continue to review different ways to reuse Rocketbank assets. We are piloting certain B2B2C focused products in our Payment Services segment such as for example debit card programs for our partners and the increase earlier developed in Rocketbank. Hence the expenses associated with the piloting such products including predominantly personnel expenses will be attributed to the Payment Services segment going forward.

Moving over to major achievements that I wanted to share with you. On July, 2020 we completed the sale of our strongest projects to Sovcombank. As part of this transaction, we have transferred to Sovcombank service the loan portfolio as well as certain other assets related to the project. While we incurred a certain pre-tax loss on the disposal of the project. The transaction formulation was significantly better than initially expected. We were able to achieve such impressive results, largely because of a better performance of our loan portfolio include small and gross portfolio as of transaction date, better collection, and below reserves.

At the same time Consumer Financial Services Segment Net Revenue has reached RUB487 million in the second quarter 2020 as compared to RUB283 million for the same period of prior year driven primarily to higher adoption of consumer paid value added options as well as overall growth of the project including significant increase of the loan portfolio. For the avoidance of doubt, as of June 30, 2020 service projects is presented as discontinued operation in our IFRS financial. Corporate and Other Category net revenue was RUB496 million as compared to RUB264 million in the second quarter of the prior year.

Category net revenue was primarily driven by factoring Net Revenue growth to RUB204 million compared to RUB53 million in the second quarter of the prior year. Factoring Net Revenue growth was driven by the scaling of the project, including the expansion of bank debt and factoring portfolios. Flocktory project consolidation started in December 2019 also contributed to the wealth management growth.

Finally, I’m glad to announce that following the determination of the second quarter 2020 financial results, our Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.33 per share. We remain committed to the target dividend payout ratio of at least 50% of the adjusted net profit for 2020 approved by the Board in March 2020. The Board of Directors reserves the right to distribute the dividends quarterly as it deems necessary, so that the total annual payout even in accordance with the target provided. However, with the payout ratios for each of the quarters may vary and be above or below provided target. Despite the challenges we all face today, we continue to see many opportunities both in the payment space and our key majors including and Adjusted markets.

We will continue to explore such opportunities and will strive to further strengthening our ecosystem with the ultimate goal of securing our long-term growth prospects. With this, I will turn the call over to Andrey for an update of our Payment Services business. Andrey?

Andrey Protopopov — Chief Executive Officer of Payment Services

Thank you, Boris and good morning everyone. Thanks for joining us. Moving on to the result of our Payment Services segment. For the second quarter of 2020 our Payment Services segment volume decreased by 6% to RUB347 billion driven primarily by a decline in financial services market vertical volumes, offset predominantly by increase in Money Remittance market vertical volumes. The volume dynamics in Financial Services vertical was primarily driven by the decline of our physical distribution network. As Boris mentioned, it was negatively affected by the lockdown measures and temporary retail shut downs that limited users access to certain retail location as well as their overall activity.

The growth in Money Remittance verticals was largely driven by the strong performance of Contact money remittance system primarily resulting from the development of the Tajikistan corridor. As we have already discussed, we started to see the impact of the coronavirus crisis on our key Payment categories including primarily services from in the second half of March. In April and May our operation across most of our key categories were affected by the COVID-19 and consequent measures to one extent or another. For example, we saw significant pressure in our Retail Distribution. Other categories such as travel and ticketing services we provide to taxi companies and drivers were also affected by lockdown and other restrictions as well.

On the other hand, certain categories such as for example, online games and physical E-commerce regime of creating strong growth rate during lockdown. However, from and May lockdown measures started to ease across the globe and some major sport events were started. In June, we saw a strong recovery in our key initiatives and markets and we continue to see the growth in most of our key categories. We believe that the performance of our Payment Services business demonstrates the resilience of our ecosystem as well as the value and relevance of our digital solutions we have developed to date and aim to develop

We are taking this opportunity to review and strengthen our product pipeline and the extensive use of services field. I believe we will be able to find and then reach our proposition as a result of this crisis.

Going back to the second quarter results. Payment Services segment’s net revenue increased 5% to reach RUB5.4 billion compared to RUB5.2 billion of. Payment Services payment adjusted net revenue increased 4% to RUB4.6 billion up from RUB4.4 billion in the prior year, primarily due to the improvement of payment average adjusted net revenue yield, resulting predominantly from higher net revenue yield in E-commerce market verticals as set by an overall decline in employment.

Our Payment average adjusted net revenue yield was up by 14 basis points year-over-year to 1.33% driven by the increase in E-commerce and Financial Services market verticals. The yield increased the result of primarily from the change in product mix with a lower proportion of lower yielding retail cash transactions across most of our verticals as compared to the previous year. Payment Services Other adjusted net trading increased 5% to RUB788 million as compared to RUB746 million in the prior year as a result of growth of revenue from fees from inactive accounts and unclaimed payments. This was in line with overall growth of our operations.

This quarter with a relative decline in the number of active Qiwi Wallet from 21.8 million as of June 30, 2019, to 20.9 million as of June 30, 2020. We believe the key factors that resulted in size decline is related primarily with regulatory and operational reasons rather than any substantial changes in the consumer preferences for recommended slowed down.

Such declines did not substantially impact our financial operating performance due to increase in of our product proposition and the rating problem. Our growth this quarter was supported by the robust result we have achieved through our key products we offer and core categories we serve. Surely at the moment we see many challenges ahead and remain cautious. We believe that we are well positioned to continue to grow our business in retail use of services, develop new initiatives and create new use cases for our users, merchants and partners. Simultaneously we are doing our best to improve and optimize our operations in order to lay a ground work for the longer-term goals.

With this, I will pass over to Varvara for more details on the financial performance of the Group. Varavara?

Varvara Kiseleva — Interim Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Andrey for an exciting update. Moving on. This quarter our Payment Services business continued to demonstrate strong operating performance and generated strong cash flow supported by the successful completion of the transaction. In this quarter we have also significantly increased overall efficiency of our operations as well as our margins through the successful divestiture of the key investment intensive sources as well as other cost control and optimization measures that we have started to implement in the end of the first quarter.

Before we move on. I would like to highlight that going forward as we will refer to the segment numbers that includes the effect of both operations under IFRS. This being said, adjusted EBITDA increased 48% to RUB3.9 billion. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 57% compared to 47% in the prior year. I guess that the bigger margin growth primarily resulted from total net sales growth underpinned by a decrease in general and administrative expenses that resulted primarily from a decrease in advertising and client acquisition. In the second quarter 2019 such as advertising and client acquisition costs related predominantly for SOVEST and Rocketbank projects, that are being divested in the second quarter of 2020. It was partially offset by an increase in personnel expenses, primarily related to the Payment Services Segment personal as well as consolidation of Flocktory and Rocketbank.

Group adjusted net profit increased 40% to RUB2.8 billion from RUB2 billion in the second quarter of the prior year. The growth of Adjusted Net Profit was primarily driven by the same factors impacting adjusted EBITDA offset by an increase in income tax expenses, as well as an increase in foreign exchange loss, resulting largely from the Ruble devaluation. Payment Services Segment Net profit increased 1% to RUB3.6 billion driven primarily by Payment Services segment net revenue growth offset by increase in proving effect of share based payments and foreign exchange loss.

Consumer Financial Services segment’s net loss was RUB134 million in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to a net loss of RUB435 million in the same period of the prior year, resulting primarily from Segment Revenue growth the Board discussed earlier, as well as a decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses, primarily related to the lower markets and consumer acquisition costs, offset by an increase in credit cost factors predominantly resulted from the portfolio growth as compared to prior year. The loss of approximately RUB700 million that we have incurred on the disposal of SOVEST project did not affect our adjusted EBITDA or adjusted net profit numbers as it was treated as a nonrecurring item in our segment reports.

Rocketbank Segment Net profit was RUB44 million compared to a net loss of RUB511 million in the prior year, resulting primarily from net revenue growth, driven mostly by revenue generated from the loyalty program formulation, as well as decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses that narrowly related to lower marketing and consumer acquisition cost.

Now onto our guidance. Firstly, I would like to remind everyone that at the moment but not limited to the best and regarding the potential impact of the outbreak of the COVID-19 strain of coronavirus on our business and operations. In addition, it is current and clear how much consumer demand would be negatively affected by the outbreak of COVID and what impact that outbreak will have on the macroeconomic environment as a whole. The impact remains uncertain and will depend on the length and severity of the effect the coronavirus have in economic in our markets. The full scope of the negative impact, the abrupt decline in oil prices and resulting devaluation of the ruble may have in Russian economy also remains unclear, but has the potential to be.

Our outlook reflects the current reviews and expectations only and is based on what we see as of the date of the conference call. If such transfer to deteriorate further, the impact on our business and operations could be more severe than currently factored. We continue to monitor the situation closely. Having said that, we upgrade our guidance in respect of the 2020 output. We expect Group Total Net Revenue to increase by 7% to 15% over 2019. Payment Services segment’s net revenue to increase by 3% to 10% over 2019 while adjusted Net Profit is expected to increase by 35% to 50% over 2019.

Although we see our second quarter results as a solid foundation for this year, certain other factors remain beyond our control and we reserve the right to revise the guidance in the course of the year. With that, operator, please open up the call for questions.

