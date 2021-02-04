Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) Q3 2021 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Douglas DeLieto — Vice President of Investor Relations

Robert Bruggeworth — President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Murphy — Chief Financial Officer

Presentation:

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Qorvo, Inc. Q3 2021 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] At this time, I’d like to turn the conference over to Douglas DeLieto, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Douglas DeLieto — Vice President of Investor Relations

Thanks, James. Thanks very much everybody. Welcome to Qorvo’s fiscal 2021 third quarter earnings conference call. This call will include forward-looking statements that involve risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations. We encourage you to review the safe harbor statement contained in the earnings release published today as well as the risk factors associated with our business in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, because these risk factors may affect our operations and financial results. In today’s release and on today’s call, we provide both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results. We provide this supplemental information to enable investors to perform additional comparisons of operating results and to analyze financial performance without the impact of certain non-cash expenses or other items that may obscure trends in our underlying performance. During our call, our comments and comparisons to income statement items will be based primarily on non-GAAP results — on non-GAAP results. For complete reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to our earnings release issued earlier today available on our website at corporate.com under Investors.

Joining us today are Bob Bruggeworth, President and CEO; Mark Murphy, Chief Financial Officer; James Klein, President of Qorvo’s Infrastructure and Defense Products Group; and Eric Creviston, President of Qorvo’s Mobile Products Group as well as other members of Qorvo’s management team.

And with that, I’ll turn the call over to Bob.

Robert Bruggeworth — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Doug and thanks to everyone for joining our call. Qorvo exceeded our third fiscal quarter guidance on revenue, gross margin and EPS. Our performance was supported by multi-year technology upgrade cycles and was broad based across markets and customers. The Qorvo team is executing very well and we are pleased with our operating performance. The growth drivers in Qorvo’s markets are supported by durable, long-term trends. In smartphones, 5G units are set to approximately double year-over-year. 5G also presents opportunities beyond smartphones with advanced network capabilities for more data, lower latency and machine-to-machine communications. We expect our technologies will be increasingly critical to cloud gaming, connected car, industrial IoT, remote medicine, smart homes and other growth categories.

In Wi-Fi, we are early in the rollout of Wi-Fi 6, and industry analysts expect rapid adoption to continue. Our next generation front-end modules and BAW based filtering products are optimized for higher frequency and wider bandwidth of Wi-Fi 6 and 6E enabling faster upload and download speeds increasing capacity and improving efficiency. Across our markets, complexity is increasing, as functionality is added within shrinking form factors, while more demanding next generation specifications must be met. This is favoring higher performance, more densely integrated system solutions from proven suppliers with large scale manufacturing expertise.

For example, the migration to dual transmit architectures beginning in the premium tier of smart phones for 5G. Dual transmit architectures require integrated transmit and receive filtering in the traditional receive only diversity path. This requires better performing, more functionally dense solutions making high performance BAW multiplexing a proven differentiator. Industry analysts estimate there were over 250 million 5G phones sold in 2020. For 2021, we forecast approximately 500 million 5G phones within these phones. Within these phones, the front-end content is increasing $5 to $7 versus 4G, including in the mid-tier where content can approximately double. The addition of 5G is driving a shift from discrete products to higher value content including our highly-integrated solutions.

For the 5G reference designs ramping now Qorvo was the first to integrate filters, switching, power, L&A and CMOS control in fully shielded compact solutions. In doing so, we address customer size, performance and time to market challenges. Demand has been strong for these complete main path solutions and customers are increasingly sourcing all three including the low, mid-high and ultra-high band placements. When combined with our PEMEX, tuners and antenna-plexers and dual-connectivity modules, Qorvo offers customers a compact front-end solution with minimal placements delivering world-class performance.

As a result, we enjoy increasingly collaborative relationships with our customers. During the quarter, we were recognized by two leading Android manufacturers with highly selective Annual Awards. Qorvo was the sole RF supplier to win Vivo’s excellent quality award for 2020. And we were the sole electronics supplier to an Oppo’s Esteem Joint Development Award. We’re extremely proud of both owners. As I referenced earlier, during the quarter, we increased shipments of our complete main path solutions across the leading 5G basebands. We also secured new design wins for our next generation complete main path solutions in support of upcoming Android 5G launches.

For the diversity path, we launched our first generation of dual connectivity module for the mid and high bands and commenced shipments to the leading Android smartphone manufacturer. We also released the next generation ball process which reduces insertion loss, increases bandwidth in ultra-high band and Wi-Fi 6E applications. In mobile Wi-Fi, we began production shipments of our Wi-Fi 6E solutions to the top Android OEMs increasing capacity and lowering latency and a range of smartphones and mobile devices.

In ultra-wideband, we extended our capabilities to include open, fully supported system solutions enabling ultra precision location applications in mobile, IoT and automotive markets. During the quarter, we increased our ultra-wideband customer engagements and a broadening range of consumer applications, including tracker tags, smart speakers, smart TVs and other smart home appliances. Customers and channel partners are evaluating a broad range of applications, and we continue to believe ultra-wideband adoption in smartphones will be the catalyst for our growing ecosystem of connected devices.

We see ultra-wideband proliferating quickly and representing an exciting opportunity for Qorvo. In IDP, we’re very proud to have been selected by the National Institutes of Health for its Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics initiative or RADx to add COVID-19 testing capacity. In this program, we will use our ALMEA PEST platform, a complete test solution enabled by Qorvo’s high frequency BAW. This platform is currently pending emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. Qorvo’s antigen testing has demonstrated high levels of sensitivity and specificity in clinical studies. That means it’s capable of producing accurate results with very low levels of false readings. We believe this BAW sensor technology may be able to deliver a new approach to diagnostic testing ultimately providing central lab testing accuracy at the point of care.

Elsewhere in IDP, we continue to support a broad range of multi-year trends including 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and 6E. GaN defense, radar and comps, programmable power management, V2X, automotive Wi-Fi and ultra-wideband. Our team has done an outstanding job developing products and we’re ramping production to support initial 5G base station deployments in Asia.

Today, we are in the early stages of multi-year rollouts and we have strong momentum as 5G continues to deploy. We’ve been selected by multiple OEMs to supply GaN PAs in addition to our small signal components and modules, and we see the focus on power consumption, bandwidth and higher frequencies supporting the continued migration to GaN PAs. During the quarter, Qorvo secured design wins with multiple base station OEMs to support 5GC band in US, for which the spectrum auctions are in the process, and initial deployments are expected later this year. We also received the best Comprehensive Performance Award from ZTE, recognizing our 5G portfolio and customer support during the initial rollout of 5G base stations.

In defense, we achieved strong growth in domestic radar and communications applications and gain defense products for international radar programs. In connectivity, we ramped shipments of our 5 gigahertz Wi-Fi 6 BAW filters and sample, our 6 gigahertz Wi-Fi 6E front-end modules for routers and gateways maximizing throughput and range for high bandwidth applications such as video conferencing and online gaming. Demand for our Wi-Fi 6 solutions has been strong across MSOs and retail segments. And we see consistent strength as Wi-Fi 6 deployments are still in the early phases.

In the connected car, we were selected to supply 5G LTE, C-V2X and Wi-Fi automotive qualified products to multiple OEMs including Audi, BMW and Volvo, low power wireless, Qorvo was selected to supply the leading television manufacturer. Our low-power multi protocol SOC and custom software enabling a solar charging remote control. Before handing the call over to Mark, I want to say a word about Qorvo’s workforce. The team delivered an outstanding performance in the December quarter. They adapted quickly and a dynamic environment and help support exceptional results. I’m extremely proud of their responsiveness and dedication to our customers’ success. As 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and 6E ultra-wideband and other connectivity protocols are rolled out globally. Qorvo is well positioned to delight customers and expand our technology reach.

And with that, I’ll hand the call over to Mark.

Mark Murphy — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Bob and good afternoon, everyone. Qorvo’s revenue for the fiscal ’21 third quarter was $1.95 billion, $35 million above the midpoint of our guidance, up 26% or $226 million versus last year and up approximately 11% sequentially adjusting for the 14 week September quarter. As a reminder, our fiscal year 2021 is a 53-week fiscal year. And the September quarter was a 14-week quarter versus a typical 13-week quarter.

In the December quarter, mobile products drove the sequential growth with revenue of $826 million on seasonal demand effects and the ramp of higher content 5G smartphones. Infrastructure and Defense Products revenue of $269 million was up 30% versus last year on robust Wi-Fi demand and double-digit growth from defense programmable power management and IoT markets. Non-GAAP gross margin in the third quarter was 54.4% which was above our guidance due to better-than-expected volumes, price and mix and lower-than-expected manufacturing and inventory costs. The combination of strong end market demand and our ongoing efforts to improve the portfolio drive productivity and carefully manage inventories yielded record results.

Non-GAAP operating expenses in the third quarter were better-than-expected at $194 million dollars and 17.7% of sales, largely due to timing on development programs. As a result, we forecast opex to pick up in the March quarter to levels previously guided. Non-GAAP net income in the third quarter was $357 million and diluted earnings per share of $3.08 was $0.43 above the midpoint of our guidance. Cash flow from operations in the third quarter was $404 million, and capex was $36 million, yielding free cash flow of $368 million and free cash flow margin of 33.6%. We repurchased $160 million of shares during the quarter.

As discussed on the last earnings call, we retired our 2026 notes during the quarter. We also called the remaining 2025 notes. We ended the quarter with $1.7 billion of debt and $1.2 billion of cash. Our leverage remains low, our revolver is untapped, the weighted average maturity of our debt is late 2029 and we have no material near-term maturities. With our financial flexibility, we can focus on developing technology, supporting customers and making prudent organic and inorganic investments that support long-term earnings and free cash flow growth.

To that end, we continue to advance our BAW, SAW, GaN gas, packaging and other core technologies and fund UWB, programmable power management, biotechnologies, MAM’s and other promising areas. Turning to our current quarter outlook, we expect revenue between $1.25 billion and $1.55 billion, non-GAAP gross margin of 50.5% to 51% and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.42 at the midpoint of guidance. Our March quarter outlook reflect sustained broad customer demand, stemming from multi-year technology upgrade cycles. In mobile, demand for 5G is adding RF complexity and driving higher content. The breadth of our customer base and firm demand signals provide confidence and stability in our outlook.

We forecast mobile revenue in the current quarter to be approximately $770 million at the midpoint or up over 35% year-over-year. In IDP, we project revenue of approximately $270 million in the current quarter sustaining strong double-digit growth driven by Wi-Fi 6 demand and other markets even as 5G infrastructure build-outs remain uneven. Our March quarter gross margin guide is in line with the gross margin outlook discussed on our last earnings call and up over 100 basis points year-over-year at the midpoint. Non-GAAP operating expenses are projected to increase in the March quarter to around $207 million.

At the midpoint of our March quarter guidance, operating margin is forecasted to be over 30.5% for the third consecutive quarter. Our operating margin outlook for the year is 31.5% at the midpoint, clearing the lower end of the margin model, we laid out previously. Qorvo was built for the integration and advanced technology trends critical to customer success in 5G and other growth markets. With broad and robust end market growth, we’re now leveraging a more focused footprint. Our product portfolio is better match to customer needs and our culture of continuous improvement is thriving.

We project our current quarter and full year non-GAAP tax rate to be below 7.9%. With our year-to-date earnings and March quarter EPS guide, our fiscal ’21 EPS estimate is over $9.40 per share at the midpoint are up nearly 50% year-over-year. Capital expenditures will step up in the March quarter as we work to intersect near-term demand and support long term supply agreements with multiple customers. We still forecast capex to remain below $200 million or less than 5% of sales in fiscal ’21. Currently, we project free cash flow of approximately $1 billion this fiscal year. As a December quarter results and our March quarter outlooks show, Qorvo continues to operate well through a challenging period while delivering premium technology to a broad spectrum of customers in 5G, Wi-Fi, Io, defense and other growth markets.

In closing, I’d like to join Bob in thanking Qorvo employees again for their continued efforts during this time. Now, I’ll turn the call back over to the operator for questions.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.